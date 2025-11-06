Redington Reports 32% Rise in Q2 Profit; Revenue Climbs 17% to ₹29,075 Crore

Technology distributor Redington Ltd has reported a strong second-quarter performance, with net profit rising 32% year-on-year to ₹388 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. The company had posted a profit of ₹283 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue Sees Steady Rise Across Markets
The company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 17% to ₹29,075.6 crore, compared with ₹24,895.6 crore a year ago. The growth came on the back of healthy demand across major business segments and markets.
EBITDA stood at ₹591 crore, up 29% from ₹458 crore last year. Operating margin improved slightly to 2%, against 1.8% in the corresponding period, reflecting better pricing and cost control.
India and UAE Lead Global Performance
Redington’s global revenue touched ₹29,118 crore, a 17% increase over the same quarter last year. The company said India and the UAE were the strongest markets, each growing 23% year-on-year. Saudi Arabia saw a 10% rise, while Africa continued its upward trend through the quarter.
Software Segment Drives Growth
The Software Solutions Group (SSG) led the company’s performance with a 48% year-on-year jump, supported by strong demand in cloud services, software, and cybersecurity. Redington said the segment’s growth came through deeper brand tie-ups and partner-led initiatives.
Mobility and Enterprise Segments Remain Strong
The Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) grew 18%, backed by solid demand for premium smartphones and devices, new launches, and the success of its direct-to-retail model.
The Technology Solutions Group (TSG) reported 9% growth, aided by large enterprise deals in both Indian and overseas markets. Meanwhile, the Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG) rose 11%, driven by a pick-up in AI-powered PC adoption in India.
