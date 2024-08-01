|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Jun 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|6.2
|310
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e.) June 4, 2024, considered and recommended dividend of Rs. 6.20/- per equity share of Rs. 2/-each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed July 5, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible for the aforesaid dividend. Such dividend, upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM. The Thirty- first AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. The aforementioned Board meeting concluded at 10:15 A.M. (IST)
