Redington Ltd Summary

An integrated supply chain solution provider, Redington India Limited was incorporated on 2nd May 1961. Being the second largest distributor of IT products in India, the company and through all its subsidiaries distributes products from over 220 leading manufacturers, services over 39,500 channel partners in India. It is engaged in distribution of Information Technology, mobility and other technology products besides supply chain solutions. The company successfully transformed itself from a pure IT products distribution firm with traditional cash and carry model to a leading integrated supply chain solution provider that includes non IT products and involves the management of inventory of greater than 45,000 SKUs (stocking units). It provides logistics, supply chain management and other support services in India, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asian countries.The Company commenced its operations in the year 1993 by distributing information technology products. From then on the company has continuously expanded its operations across India covering a broad range of IT and Telecom Products. During the year 1994, commenced service operations for IT products, distribution of Epson and Tripplite IT products, and distribution of Samsung monitors, also commenced its operations in Northern India. A year after, in the year 1995, Redington had started its operations in Eastern India, also in the same year the company had commenced distribution of Compaq and Philips products. The distributions of Intel products were started by the company in the year 1996. The Company made tie-up with Microsoft for distribution of software products in the year 1997 and also made tie-up with IBM, APC and Canon for distribution of their products in the year 1998. Hewlett Packard honored the company as an excellent service provider in the year of 2000. The call centre operations of the company were started in the year 2002 for servicing Compaqs Presario range of products and ranked Best Distributor India for the year 2002-2003 by Computer Associates. Commenced distribution and servicing of Motorola mobile phones during the year 2003. Once again the company ranked as Best Distributor in India in the volumes business category by Microsoft for the year 2003-2004. The Company had acquired Redington Gulf FZE (Middle East and Africa operations) in April of the year 2004 from Redington Mauritius Limited and also acquired some value in Redington Distribution Pte Ltd (Singapore, Bangladesh & Srilanka Operations) as well as Cadensworth (India) Pvt Ltd in April of the year 2005. Also in the year 2005, Redington had entered into consumer durable distribution area. During the year 2006, the company had acquired 100% shareholding of Redington Distribution Pte Limited and Cadensworth (India) Private Limited. A distribution agreement was made between the company and Apple Computer International Pvt Ltd., Bangalore (Apple Computer) in the year 2007 for distribution of Apples range of products in India. The Company forged partnership with Adobe in February 2008 to successfully position Adobes product offerings to increase its reach and tap more verticals in the Indian market. Authenex made tie-up with Redington in July of the same year 2008. Power management firm Eaton Corporation signed a nationwide distribution pact with Redington India in August 2008 to deliver its single phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.During the course of FY 19-20, Company took decisive steps in its pivot towards transitioning itself into a Solution Oriented Distributor and has augmented its skills and capabilities in critical, future-oriented and emerging technologies in the areas of Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML).During the year 2021, the Company sold its entire shareholding in M/s. Ensure Support Services (India) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to M/s. Accel Limited. Ensure was in the business of providing after sales support services including warranty and out-of-warranty services independently and on behalf of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), and other allied services. Since this business vertical was not strategic to the Company, the entire shareholding in Ensure was divested on July 31, 2020During the year 2022-23, the Company issued Bonus Shares of One Equity Share of Rs 2/- only each Fully Paid Up for every One Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every shareholder effective on August 20, 2021.In year 2022-23, the Company launched Redington Online, an end-to-end digital platform aimed at making it easy for customers and partners to source technology products, solutions and services. It launched CloudQuarks, a cloud commerce platform that provides advisory, simplifies purchase process, regulates consumption and delivery of products and services.