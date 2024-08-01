The 31st AGM of the company is scheduled on July 30, 2024 through Video conferencing/ Other Audio Visual means. Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting held through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 31st Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)