Nifty200 Value 30

Nifty200 Value30 SHARE PRICE

12,768

(175)negative-bottom arrow(1.38%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

12,604.15

Prev. Close

12,593

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

12,603.75

Select price range

12,824.15

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.37

One Month (%)

-0.06

One Year (%)

-4.27

YTD (%)

3.26

Nifty200 Value30 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,712.6

2,732.9

2,683

12,32,377

Hindalco Industries Ltd

649.15

654.5

638.6

71,66,880

Vedanta Ltd

447.1

449.5

437.7

1,14,93,281

Tata Chemicals Ltd

913.85

919.6

905.3

10,15,043

Tata Steel Ltd

151.97

153.17

150.63

2,99,44,714

State Bank of India

796.15

799.45

786.1

1,13,67,669

Shriram Finance Ltd

666.35

670.9

650.5

74,41,267

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

313.5

315.9

310

85,22,458

Steel Authority of India Ltd

127.48

127.89

124.75

1,10,77,270

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

392.25

394.45

388.25

62,44,473

UPL Ltd

633.5

637.4

626.35

42,18,765

Federal Bank Ltd

207.51

208

203.55

93,50,809

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

594.55

600.55

581.85

19,16,265

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

293.1

294.5

285.05

3,30,14,151

Bank of Baroda

234.15

236.95

231.3

81,78,646

Canara Bank

107.22

108.19

104.85

2,33,10,134

Union Bank of India

143.48

145.3

139.55

1,40,71,542

Bank of India

113.18

115

111.56

1,45,97,819

Indian Bank

615.65

624.5

614.4

14,00,181

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

251.89

253.25

249.35

1,59,07,673

Punjab National Bank

103.04

104.15

100.52

2,75,93,358

NTPC Ltd

335.2

336

329.7

1,65,92,862

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

138.65

139.16

137

3,36,90,253

Coal India Ltd

389.05

391.8

384.15

65,31,957

NMDC Ltd

67.94

68.29

67.14

1,99,02,519

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

409.05

415

397.35

4,07,86,410

GAIL (India) Ltd

181.85

182.62

179.42

1,85,20,686

REC Ltd

394.45

400.85

389.25

2,21,19,958

Petronet LNG Ltd

295.4

296.45

291.7

20,42,018

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

205.67

207.05

201.9

41,98,077

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

