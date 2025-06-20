₹12,768
(175)(1.38%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹12,604.15
Prev. Close
₹12,593
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹12,603.75
₹12,824.15
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.37
One Month (%)
-0.06
One Year (%)
-4.27
YTD (%)
3.26
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,712.6
2,732.9
2,683
12,32,377
Hindalco Industries Ltd
649.15
654.5
638.6
71,66,880
Vedanta Ltd
447.1
449.5
437.7
1,14,93,281
Tata Chemicals Ltd
913.85
919.6
905.3
10,15,043
Tata Steel Ltd
151.97
153.17
150.63
2,99,44,714
State Bank of India
796.15
799.45
786.1
1,13,67,669
Shriram Finance Ltd
666.35
670.9
650.5
74,41,267
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
313.5
315.9
310
85,22,458
Steel Authority of India Ltd
127.48
127.89
124.75
1,10,77,270
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
392.25
394.45
388.25
62,44,473
UPL Ltd
633.5
637.4
626.35
42,18,765
Federal Bank Ltd
207.51
208
203.55
93,50,809
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
594.55
600.55
581.85
19,16,265
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
293.1
294.5
285.05
3,30,14,151
Bank of Baroda
234.15
236.95
231.3
81,78,646
Canara Bank
107.22
108.19
104.85
2,33,10,134
Union Bank of India
143.48
145.3
139.55
1,40,71,542
Bank of India
113.18
115
111.56
1,45,97,819
Indian Bank
615.65
624.5
614.4
14,00,181
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
251.89
253.25
249.35
1,59,07,673
Punjab National Bank
103.04
104.15
100.52
2,75,93,358
NTPC Ltd
335.2
336
329.7
1,65,92,862
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.65
139.16
137
3,36,90,253
Coal India Ltd
389.05
391.8
384.15
65,31,957
NMDC Ltd
67.94
68.29
67.14
1,99,02,519
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
409.05
415
397.35
4,07,86,410
GAIL (India) Ltd
181.85
182.62
179.42
1,85,20,686
REC Ltd
394.45
400.85
389.25
2,21,19,958
Petronet LNG Ltd
295.4
296.45
291.7
20,42,018
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
205.67
207.05
201.9
41,98,077
