₹24,005
(-11.2)(-0.04%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹24,058.94
Prev. Close
₹24,016.2
Market Cap.
₹21,84,164.86
Div Yield
0.94
PE
23.44
PB
23.44
₹23,899.75
₹24,173.25
Performance
One Week (%)
4.98
One Month (%)
1.76
One Year (%)
30.95
YTD (%)
12.3
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.95
529.2
510.55
15,29,806
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
431.6
423.5
17,85,844
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
161.78
159.15
1,42,78,695
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,482.95
2,514
2,467.5
7,66,521
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
