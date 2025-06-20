iifl-logo
Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50

Nifty Multi MQ50 SHARE PRICE

42,998.35

(545.79)negative-bottom arrow(1.28%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

42,443.35

Prev. Close

42,452.55

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

42,322.1

Select price range

43,081.8

Performance

One Week (%)

0.62

One Month (%)

3.18

One Year (%)

-11.05

YTD (%)

14.16

Nifty Multi MQ50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

8,871

9,460

8,795

1,30,114

BASF India Ltd

4,899

4,938.5

4,864

13,483

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,402.3

2,412.4

2,380

3,94,282

Coromandel International Ltd

2,315.9

2,342.9

2,278

6,01,797

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

688.25

691.65

666.55

42,22,770

ABB India Ltd

5,968.5

5,991

5,853.5

2,41,725

Gillette India Ltd

9,900

10,499

9,810

69,549

Castrol India Ltd

207.28

208.06

204.45

8,45,251

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

1,801.2

1,822.9

1,776.1

97,929

Cummins India Ltd

3,271.5

3,306.9

3,212.2

6,19,032

Trent Ltd

5,897.5

6,030

5,720

1,04,24,185

Siemens Ltd

3,214.2

3,297.4

3,195.1

10,00,560

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd

8,009

8,200

7,827

1,11,809

Apar Industries Ltd

7,919

7,999

7,651.5

48,502

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

970.5

991.5

961.9

14,37,892

Bharat Electronics Ltd

408.25

410

397.75

12,25,52,435

Praj Industries Ltd

490.15

492

475.15

5,41,502

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,045.6

2,061.7

2,004

85,307

Natco Pharma Ltd

875.1

880.2

869.85

5,92,885

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

3,435.7

3,446.3

3,410.9

23,51,248

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,739.9

1,742.6

1,709.1

27,19,770

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,973.1

4,983

4,853

19,02,384

Page Industries Ltd

44,925

45,285

44,200

35,835

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

759.45

763.5

732.5

10,31,916

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

3,256.4

3,269

3,185

25,95,055

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

9,395.5

9,448.5

9,298

1,47,147

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

3,287.6

3,300

3,113

31,86,035

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,588.2

2,594.9

2,525

88,154

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

1,153.4

1,209.9

1,141.5

7,50,765

Poly Medicure Ltd

2,060.4

2,110.9

2,039.1

4,95,137

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,376.5

5,434

5,244.5

4,42,064

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,106.5

6,130

5,895.5

6,62,959

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,685.8

1,688.9

1,632.7

31,25,164

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,958.6

4,975.3

4,866.8

4,07,070

BLS International Services Ltd

358.45

363.65

353.05

19,54,154

Triveni Turbine Ltd

602.2

613.15

593.55

17,18,983

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,255.7

1,265

1,235.3

4,00,198

Varun Beverages Ltd

459.6

462

447.65

2,25,83,949

Coforge Ltd

1,832

1,839

1,780

17,70,433

Solar Industries India Ltd

16,996

17,023

16,602

1,93,662

Polycab India Ltd

6,000.5

6,015.5

5,800

6,59,919

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,177.8

1,185.9

1,165.1

1,43,738

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

825.55

838.35

815

19,83,453

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,371

8,403

8,250

5,67,646

eClerx Services Ltd

3,390.2

3,490

3,369.2

44,495

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

14,047

14,150

13,862

5,66,174

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

755.4

766

744

1,45,998

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

4,167.4

4,199

4,020

6,30,921

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,137.25

1,149.85

1,104.4

6,59,293

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

983

999

975.9

10,26,900

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

