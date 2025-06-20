₹42,998.35
(545.79)(1.28%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹42,443.35
Prev. Close
₹42,452.55
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹42,322.1
₹43,081.8
Performance
One Week (%)
0.62
One Month (%)
3.18
One Year (%)
-11.05
YTD (%)
14.16
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
8,871
9,460
8,795
1,30,114
BASF India Ltd
4,899
4,938.5
4,864
13,483
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,402.3
2,412.4
2,380
3,94,282
Coromandel International Ltd
2,315.9
2,342.9
2,278
6,01,797
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
688.25
691.65
666.55
42,22,770
ABB India Ltd
5,968.5
5,991
5,853.5
2,41,725
Gillette India Ltd
9,900
10,499
9,810
69,549
Castrol India Ltd
207.28
208.06
204.45
8,45,251
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
1,801.2
1,822.9
1,776.1
97,929
Cummins India Ltd
3,271.5
3,306.9
3,212.2
6,19,032
Trent Ltd
5,897.5
6,030
5,720
1,04,24,185
Siemens Ltd
3,214.2
3,297.4
3,195.1
10,00,560
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
8,009
8,200
7,827
1,11,809
Apar Industries Ltd
7,919
7,999
7,651.5
48,502
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
970.5
991.5
961.9
14,37,892
Bharat Electronics Ltd
408.25
410
397.75
12,25,52,435
Praj Industries Ltd
490.15
492
475.15
5,41,502
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
2,045.6
2,061.7
2,004
85,307
Natco Pharma Ltd
875.1
880.2
869.85
5,92,885
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
3,435.7
3,446.3
3,410.9
23,51,248
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,739.9
1,742.6
1,709.1
27,19,770
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,973.1
4,983
4,853
19,02,384
Page Industries Ltd
44,925
45,285
44,200
35,835
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
759.45
763.5
732.5
10,31,916
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
3,256.4
3,269
3,185
25,95,055
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
9,395.5
9,448.5
9,298
1,47,147
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
3,287.6
3,300
3,113
31,86,035
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,588.2
2,594.9
2,525
88,154
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
1,153.4
1,209.9
1,141.5
7,50,765
Poly Medicure Ltd
2,060.4
2,110.9
2,039.1
4,95,137
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,376.5
5,434
5,244.5
4,42,064
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,106.5
6,130
5,895.5
6,62,959
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,685.8
1,688.9
1,632.7
31,25,164
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,958.6
4,975.3
4,866.8
4,07,070
BLS International Services Ltd
358.45
363.65
353.05
19,54,154
Triveni Turbine Ltd
602.2
613.15
593.55
17,18,983
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,255.7
1,265
1,235.3
4,00,198
Varun Beverages Ltd
459.6
462
447.65
2,25,83,949
Coforge Ltd
1,832
1,839
1,780
17,70,433
Solar Industries India Ltd
16,996
17,023
16,602
1,93,662
Polycab India Ltd
6,000.5
6,015.5
5,800
6,59,919
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,177.8
1,185.9
1,165.1
1,43,738
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
825.55
838.35
815
19,83,453
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,371
8,403
8,250
5,67,646
eClerx Services Ltd
3,390.2
3,490
3,369.2
44,495
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
14,047
14,150
13,862
5,66,174
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
755.4
766
744
1,45,998
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
4,167.4
4,199
4,020
6,30,921
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,137.25
1,149.85
1,104.4
6,59,293
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
983
999
975.9
10,26,900
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
