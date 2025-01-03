₹19,527
(-92.59)(-0.47%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹19,640.19
Prev. Close
₹19,619.6
Market Cap.
₹1,37,22,727.47
Div Yield
1.08
PE
32.84
PB
32.84
₹19,507.15
₹19,642.4
Performance
One Week (%)
2.18
One Month (%)
0.77
One Year (%)
13.72
YTD (%)
7.62
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,335.95
2,348.95
2,322.15
13,54,820
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,659.9
3,719.9
3,651.45
12,89,985
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Titan Company Ltd
3,451.65
3,481.95
3,377.95
16,28,594
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
Dabur India Ltd
524.9
529
514.05
38,13,848
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,447.7
1,451
1,424.9
11,07,199
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,701.1
1,720
1,692
15,63,472
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
