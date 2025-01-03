iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty Midcap150 Quality 50

Nifty Midcap150Q SHARE PRICE

24,568.9

(-75.64)negative-bottom arrow(-0.3%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

24,737.59

Prev. Close

24,644.55

Market Cap.

28,96,544.22

Div Yield

1.27

PE

41.37

PB

41.37

24,538.5

24,763.65

Performance

One Week (%)

1.63

One Month (%)

0.04

One Year (%)

20.11

YTD (%)

19.73

Nifty Midcap150Q LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

SKF India Ltd

4,520.55

4,571.5

4,481

16,508

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,818.7

2,915.85

2,800

1,82,645

Bayer CropScience Ltd

5,627.3

5,648.5

5,588

6,897

Berger Paints India Ltd

457.85

461

456

4,97,990

Abbott India Ltd

29,490.2

30,122.35

29,352.1

6,840

Carborundum Universal Ltd

1,299.7

1,322.7

1,296

41,273

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

Coromandel International Ltd

1,958.3

1,968.8

1,940.2

2,53,586

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

2,241.05

2,249.95

2,215.4

53,436

Grindwell Norton Ltd

1,933.3

1,964.35

1,927.1

23,710

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Schaeffler India Ltd

3,465

3,515.9

3,461.05

25,034

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

14,684

14,735.85

14,560.1

3,851

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,615.15

4,817.95

4,576.5

3,40,151

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

43,082.8

43,732.55

42,430

5,732

3M India Ltd

30,623.95

31,349.9

30,525

3,514

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469.15

472.5

450.85

23,11,709

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,647.55

6,759.8

6,607

2,27,201

P I Industries Ltd

3,668.4

3,734.05

3,626.05

4,51,527

CRISIL Ltd

6,108.15

6,280

6,081.55

64,824

Mphasis Ltd

2,869.25

2,909

2,832

5,17,773

KEI Industries Ltd

4,363.85

4,519.2

4,338.35

1,27,562

Emami Ltd

614.45

618.35

602.05

3,80,979

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.45

1,99,58,548

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,616.75

1,624.95

1,590

5,67,480

Page Industries Ltd

47,941.2

48,594.95

47,766

18,525

Marico Ltd

660.95

663.65

647.65

17,51,987

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

758.25

770.9

754

4,53,361

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.9

2,297.85

2,231.15

15,90,519

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Ajanta Pharma Ltd

2,873.75

2,991.95

2,857.15

1,41,790

Sun TV Network Ltd

687.4

701.95

685.2

1,65,363

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.65

1,170.5

1,128.7

4,06,827

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.35

453.4

423.4

99,60,678

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

AIA Engineering Ltd

3,381.75

3,420.95

3,375

16,264

Muthoot Finance Ltd

2,237.25

2,275

2,228.15

16,61,048

Coforge Ltd

9,669.65

9,745

9,531.05

3,00,187

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,744.2

9,847.75

9,680.2

45,425

Syngene International Ltd

856.85

878.9

851.4

3,34,054

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Astral Ltd

1,621.6

1,654.95

1,616

5,79,966

K P R Mill Ltd

1,023.25

1,037.8

1,014.3

2,36,248

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,609.65

3,693.6

3,595

1,25,026

Gujarat Gas Ltd

514.15

517.9

503.05

4,36,461

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,795.5

4,879.8

4,761.65

1,18,012

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.95

1,493.95

1,444

8,54,926

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

