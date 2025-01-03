₹24,568.9
(-75.64)(-0.3%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹24,737.59
Prev. Close
₹24,644.55
Market Cap.
₹28,96,544.22
Div Yield
1.27
PE
41.37
PB
41.37
₹24,538.5
₹24,763.65
Performance
One Week (%)
1.63
One Month (%)
0.04
One Year (%)
20.11
YTD (%)
19.73
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
SKF India Ltd
4,520.55
4,571.5
4,481
16,508
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bayer CropScience Ltd
5,627.3
5,648.5
5,588
6,897
Berger Paints India Ltd
457.85
461
456
4,97,990
Abbott India Ltd
29,490.2
30,122.35
29,352.1
6,840
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,299.7
1,322.7
1,296
41,273
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Coromandel International Ltd
1,958.3
1,968.8
1,940.2
2,53,586
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,241.05
2,249.95
2,215.4
53,436
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1,933.3
1,964.35
1,927.1
23,710
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.9
3,461.05
25,034
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14,684
14,735.85
14,560.1
3,851
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,615.15
4,817.95
4,576.5
3,40,151
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,082.8
43,732.55
42,430
5,732
3M India Ltd
30,623.95
31,349.9
30,525
3,514
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
472.5
450.85
23,11,709
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,647.55
6,759.8
6,607
2,27,201
P I Industries Ltd
3,668.4
3,734.05
3,626.05
4,51,527
CRISIL Ltd
6,108.15
6,280
6,081.55
64,824
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
KEI Industries Ltd
4,363.85
4,519.2
4,338.35
1,27,562
Emami Ltd
614.45
618.35
602.05
3,80,979
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,616.75
1,624.95
1,590
5,67,480
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
Marico Ltd
660.95
663.65
647.65
17,51,987
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
758.25
770.9
754
4,53,361
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.9
2,297.85
2,231.15
15,90,519
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,873.75
2,991.95
2,857.15
1,41,790
Sun TV Network Ltd
687.4
701.95
685.2
1,65,363
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.65
1,170.5
1,128.7
4,06,827
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
AIA Engineering Ltd
3,381.75
3,420.95
3,375
16,264
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,237.25
2,275
2,228.15
16,61,048
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,744.2
9,847.75
9,680.2
45,425
Syngene International Ltd
856.85
878.9
851.4
3,34,054
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Astral Ltd
1,621.6
1,654.95
1,616
5,79,966
K P R Mill Ltd
1,023.25
1,037.8
1,014.3
2,36,248
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,609.65
3,693.6
3,595
1,25,026
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.9
503.05
4,36,461
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,795.5
4,879.8
4,761.65
1,18,012
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.95
1,493.95
1,444
8,54,926
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
