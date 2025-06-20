₹27,036.6
(133.64)(0.49%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹26,873
Prev. Close
₹26,902.95
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹26,831.35
₹27,169.65
Performance
One Week (%)
-1.78
One Month (%)
2.5
One Year (%)
-13.52
YTD (%)
12.77
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
8,871
9,460
8,795
1,30,114
Finolex Cables Ltd
915.6
943.85
908
7,16,690
Zensar Technologies Ltd
846.85
852.9
835.8
3,18,637
Gillette India Ltd
9,900
10,499
9,810
69,549
Castrol India Ltd
207.28
208.06
204.45
8,45,251
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,772.6
1,800
1,663.3
6,13,630
Pfizer Ltd
5,584.5
5,825
5,540
57,233
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1,022.4
1,029
1,006.2
1,97,252
Can Fin Homes Ltd
764.45
781.45
760
5,25,429
Apar Industries Ltd
7,919
7,999
7,651.5
48,502
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd
970.5
991.5
961.9
14,37,892
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
674.05
680
659
2,46,767
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
111.87
113
111.3
3,27,680
Mastek Ltd
2,421
2,472
2,390.7
1,50,727
Praj Industries Ltd
490.15
492
475.15
5,41,502
Avanti Feeds Ltd
722.7
752.3
719
8,02,955
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
2,045.6
2,061.7
2,004
85,307
Manappuram Finance Ltd
271.45
272.72
263.14
89,51,851
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
155.07
158.85
154.4
15,02,812
Sonata Software Ltd
397.9
410
395
20,06,716
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,394.8
1,414.4
1,387.8
2,19,306
Cyient Ltd
1,306.6
1,309
1,279.2
3,68,257
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
1,153.4
1,209.9
1,141.5
7,50,765
Jyothy Labs Ltd
319.8
334.2
317.5
13,29,894
Birlasoft Ltd
421.4
423
412.85
19,20,014
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,685.8
1,688.9
1,632.7
31,25,164
BLS International Services Ltd
358.45
363.65
353.05
19,54,154
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
6,604
6,900
6,543
69,607
Triveni Turbine Ltd
602.2
613.15
593.55
17,18,983
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
1,255.7
1,265
1,235.3
4,00,198
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
491.95
504.45
489
3,97,418
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
316.8
320.8
312.9
4,69,090
Rites Ltd
272.7
275.9
269
12,27,636
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
179.76
182.53
175.41
16,06,079
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,177.8
1,185.9
1,165.1
1,43,738
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
825.55
838.35
815
19,83,453
eClerx Services Ltd
3,390.2
3,490
3,369.2
44,495
KNR Constructions Ltd
211.32
212.96
207.01
6,67,865
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
1,113.3
1,153
1,099.7
2,95,768
Angel One Ltd
2,827.7
2,842.9
2,758
14,45,536
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,912.3
2,934
2,865.4
1,25,863
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
4,167.4
4,199
4,020
6,30,921
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
1,724.2
1,732
1,667.2
51,807
Fine Organic Industries Ltd
4,543.1
4,619.9
4,520
10,757
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,137.25
1,149.85
1,104.4
6,59,293
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,490.4
2,498.9
2,444.7
1,31,941
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
624.95
633.6
611
12,83,886
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
182.51
183
178.86
43,94,466
Affle 3i Ltd
1,899.7
1,927.5
1,890.5
3,91,536
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
10.5
10.62
10.34
1,90,12,381
