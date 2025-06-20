iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50

Nifty Sml250Q50 SHARE PRICE

27,036.6

(133.64)negative-bottom arrow(0.49%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

26,873

Prev. Close

26,902.95

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

26,831.35

Select price range

27,169.65

Performance

One Week (%)

-1.78

One Month (%)

2.5

One Year (%)

-13.52

YTD (%)

12.77

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty Sml250Q50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

8,871

9,460

8,795

1,30,114

Finolex Cables Ltd

915.6

943.85

908

7,16,690

Zensar Technologies Ltd

846.85

852.9

835.8

3,18,637

Gillette India Ltd

9,900

10,499

9,810

69,549

Castrol India Ltd

207.28

208.06

204.45

8,45,251

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

1,772.6

1,800

1,663.3

6,13,630

Pfizer Ltd

5,584.5

5,825

5,540

57,233

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

1,022.4

1,029

1,006.2

1,97,252

Can Fin Homes Ltd

764.45

781.45

760

5,25,429

Apar Industries Ltd

7,919

7,999

7,651.5

48,502

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

970.5

991.5

961.9

14,37,892

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

674.05

680

659

2,46,767

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

111.87

113

111.3

3,27,680

Mastek Ltd

2,421

2,472

2,390.7

1,50,727

Praj Industries Ltd

490.15

492

475.15

5,41,502

Avanti Feeds Ltd

722.7

752.3

719

8,02,955

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

2,045.6

2,061.7

2,004

85,307

Manappuram Finance Ltd

271.45

272.72

263.14

89,51,851

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

155.07

158.85

154.4

15,02,812

Sonata Software Ltd

397.9

410

395

20,06,716

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,394.8

1,414.4

1,387.8

2,19,306

Cyient Ltd

1,306.6

1,309

1,279.2

3,68,257

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

1,153.4

1,209.9

1,141.5

7,50,765

Jyothy Labs Ltd

319.8

334.2

317.5

13,29,894

Birlasoft Ltd

421.4

423

412.85

19,20,014

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,685.8

1,688.9

1,632.7

31,25,164

BLS International Services Ltd

358.45

363.65

353.05

19,54,154

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

6,604

6,900

6,543

69,607

Triveni Turbine Ltd

602.2

613.15

593.55

17,18,983

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd

1,255.7

1,265

1,235.3

4,00,198

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

491.95

504.45

489

3,97,418

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd

316.8

320.8

312.9

4,69,090

Rites Ltd

272.7

275.9

269

12,27,636

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd

179.76

182.53

175.41

16,06,079

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,177.8

1,185.9

1,165.1

1,43,738

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

825.55

838.35

815

19,83,453

eClerx Services Ltd

3,390.2

3,490

3,369.2

44,495

KNR Constructions Ltd

211.32

212.96

207.01

6,67,865

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd

1,113.3

1,153

1,099.7

2,95,768

Angel One Ltd

2,827.7

2,842.9

2,758

14,45,536

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

2,912.3

2,934

2,865.4

1,25,863

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

4,167.4

4,199

4,020

6,30,921

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd

1,724.2

1,732

1,667.2

51,807

Fine Organic Industries Ltd

4,543.1

4,619.9

4,520

10,757

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,137.25

1,149.85

1,104.4

6,59,293

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,490.4

2,498.9

2,444.7

1,31,941

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

624.95

633.6

611

12,83,886

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

182.51

183

178.86

43,94,466

Affle 3i Ltd

1,899.7

1,927.5

1,890.5

3,91,536

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

10.5

10.62

10.34

1,90,12,381

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.