SectorCeramic Products
Open₹7,525.15
Prev. Close₹7,525.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹876.47
Day's High₹7,679.95
Day's Low₹7,247.75
52 Week's High₹10,789.95
52 Week's Low₹6,591.2
Book Value₹1,120.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,478.94
P/E40.63
EPS185.26
Divi. Yield0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,336.04
1,162.71
999.24
867.9
Net Worth
1,342.54
1,169.21
1,005.74
874.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,441.75
1,201.7
1,209.16
1,182.08
yoy growth (%)
19.97
-0.61
2.29
16.86
Raw materials
-681
-647.3
-585.18
-563.27
As % of sales
47.23
53.86
48.39
47.65
Employee costs
-190.74
-144.33
-160.39
-140.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
209.01
134.24
140.6
154.43
Depreciation
-30.43
-33.23
-32.67
-22.35
Tax paid
-53.91
-32.94
-24.66
-54.18
Working capital
85.11
-132.53
12.38
39.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.97
-0.61
2.29
16.86
Op profit growth
47.54
-7.5
-5.05
-0.09
EBIT growth
54.2
-4.48
-9.18
-2.53
Net profit growth
47.43
-12.62
15.65
-3.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,879.41
1,810.49
1,445.83
1,224.33
1,223.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,879.41
1,810.49
1,445.83
1,224.33
1,223.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.5
28.38
23.65
25.16
18.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikram Somany
Joint Managing Director
Deepshikha Khaitan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Surendra Singh Baid
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akriti Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemal Sadiwala
Director (Technical)
Anupam Gupta
Independent Director
RAVI BHAMIDIPATY
Independent Director
Anandh Sundar
Reports by Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
Summary
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. (formerly Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited) was incorporated on July 17th, 1998. The Companys main product lines are Sanitaryware, Faucetsware and Bathware. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of building products and is having non-conventional wind & solar power for captive use in the State of Gujarat. During 2002-03, the company introduced a water saver EWC.Cera Sanitaryware discontinued its Fixed Deposit Scheme from the Financial Year 2012-13.During the year ended 31 March 2014, Cera Sanitaryware expanded its annual production capacity of sanitaryware to 2.7 Mn. Pcs. for meeting the increased demand of its products.As a part of companys green initiative and to reduce power cost, the companys two wind-turbines of 2.850 MW capacities had been commissioned during the year at Dist. Surendranagar & Dist. Jamnagar in Gujarat. During the year under review, the company repaid loans of Rs. 610.00 Lacs to Financial Institutions and Banks.During the year ended 31 March 2015, Cera Sanitaryware expanded its annual production capacity of sanitaryware to 3 Mn. Pcs. for meeting the increased demand of its products. The new ranges and designs of Faucets have been well accepted by the market. The company attained its full capacity in the year. Owing to this success, the company has further expanded its Faucets capacity to 2.34 Mn.Pcs. p.a.As a part of national policy and Green initiative, generation of electricity th
Read More
The Cera Sanitaryware Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7288.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is ₹9478.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is 40.63 and 8.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cera Sanitaryware Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is ₹6591.2 and ₹10789.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.97%, 3 Years at 15.05%, 1 Year at -3.24%, 6 Month at -16.27%, 3 Month at -7.63% and 1 Month at -3.90%.
