Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Share Price

7,288.2
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,525.15
  • Day's High7,679.95
  • 52 Wk High10,789.95
  • Prev. Close7,525.15
  • Day's Low7,247.75
  • 52 Wk Low 6,591.2
  • Turnover (lac)876.47
  • P/E40.63
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1,120.71
  • EPS185.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,478.94
  • Div. Yield0.8
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

7,525.15

Prev. Close

7,525.15

Turnover(Lac.)

876.47

Day's High

7,679.95

Day's Low

7,247.75

52 Week's High

10,789.95

52 Week's Low

6,591.2

Book Value

1,120.71

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,478.94

P/E

40.63

EPS

185.26

Divi. Yield

0.8

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 60

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.41%

Non-Promoter- 28.95%

Institutions: 28.95%

Non-Institutions: 16.62%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,336.04

1,162.71

999.24

867.9

Net Worth

1,342.54

1,169.21

1,005.74

874.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,441.75

1,201.7

1,209.16

1,182.08

yoy growth (%)

19.97

-0.61

2.29

16.86

Raw materials

-681

-647.3

-585.18

-563.27

As % of sales

47.23

53.86

48.39

47.65

Employee costs

-190.74

-144.33

-160.39

-140.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

209.01

134.24

140.6

154.43

Depreciation

-30.43

-33.23

-32.67

-22.35

Tax paid

-53.91

-32.94

-24.66

-54.18

Working capital

85.11

-132.53

12.38

39.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.97

-0.61

2.29

16.86

Op profit growth

47.54

-7.5

-5.05

-0.09

EBIT growth

54.2

-4.48

-9.18

-2.53

Net profit growth

47.43

-12.62

15.65

-3.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,879.41

1,810.49

1,445.83

1,224.33

1,223.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,879.41

1,810.49

1,445.83

1,224.33

1,223.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.5

28.38

23.65

25.16

18.22

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram Somany

Joint Managing Director

Deepshikha Khaitan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Surendra Singh Baid

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akriti Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemal Sadiwala

Director (Technical)

Anupam Gupta

Independent Director

RAVI BHAMIDIPATY

Independent Director

Anandh Sundar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Summary

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. (formerly Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited) was incorporated on July 17th, 1998. The Companys main product lines are Sanitaryware, Faucetsware and Bathware. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of building products and is having non-conventional wind & solar power for captive use in the State of Gujarat. During 2002-03, the company introduced a water saver EWC.Cera Sanitaryware discontinued its Fixed Deposit Scheme from the Financial Year 2012-13.During the year ended 31 March 2014, Cera Sanitaryware expanded its annual production capacity of sanitaryware to 2.7 Mn. Pcs. for meeting the increased demand of its products.As a part of companys green initiative and to reduce power cost, the companys two wind-turbines of 2.850 MW capacities had been commissioned during the year at Dist. Surendranagar & Dist. Jamnagar in Gujarat. During the year under review, the company repaid loans of Rs. 610.00 Lacs to Financial Institutions and Banks.During the year ended 31 March 2015, Cera Sanitaryware expanded its annual production capacity of sanitaryware to 3 Mn. Pcs. for meeting the increased demand of its products. The new ranges and designs of Faucets have been well accepted by the market. The company attained its full capacity in the year. Owing to this success, the company has further expanded its Faucets capacity to 2.34 Mn.Pcs. p.a.As a part of national policy and Green initiative, generation of electricity th
Company FAQs

What is the Cera Sanitaryware Ltd share price today?

The Cera Sanitaryware Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7288.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is ₹9478.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is 40.63 and 8.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cera Sanitaryware Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is ₹6591.2 and ₹10789.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd?

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.97%, 3 Years at 15.05%, 1 Year at -3.24%, 6 Month at -16.27%, 3 Month at -7.63% and 1 Month at -3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.41 %
Institutions - 28.95 %
Public - 16.63 %

