Summary

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. (formerly Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited) was incorporated on July 17th, 1998. The Companys main product lines are Sanitaryware, Faucetsware and Bathware. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of building products and is having non-conventional wind & solar power for captive use in the State of Gujarat. During 2002-03, the company introduced a water saver EWC.Cera Sanitaryware discontinued its Fixed Deposit Scheme from the Financial Year 2012-13.During the year ended 31 March 2014, Cera Sanitaryware expanded its annual production capacity of sanitaryware to 2.7 Mn. Pcs. for meeting the increased demand of its products.As a part of companys green initiative and to reduce power cost, the companys two wind-turbines of 2.850 MW capacities had been commissioned during the year at Dist. Surendranagar & Dist. Jamnagar in Gujarat. During the year under review, the company repaid loans of Rs. 610.00 Lacs to Financial Institutions and Banks.During the year ended 31 March 2015, Cera Sanitaryware expanded its annual production capacity of sanitaryware to 3 Mn. Pcs. for meeting the increased demand of its products. The new ranges and designs of Faucets have been well accepted by the market. The company attained its full capacity in the year. Owing to this success, the company has further expanded its Faucets capacity to 2.34 Mn.Pcs. p.a.As a part of national policy and Green initiative, generation of electricity th

