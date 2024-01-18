|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|-
|60
|1200
|Final
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on today 13th May 2024 recommended dividend of Rs.60/- (1200%) per fully paid up equity shares of Rs.5/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General meeting.
