Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
209.01
134.24
140.6
154.43
Depreciation
-30.43
-33.23
-32.67
-22.35
Tax paid
-53.91
-32.94
-24.66
-54.18
Working capital
85.11
-132.53
12.38
39.52
Other operating items
Operating
209.77
-64.45
95.64
117.41
Capital expenditure
9.53
5.29
113.82
33.75
Free cash flow
219.31
-59.15
209.46
151.16
Equity raised
1,717.78
1,532.98
1,265.8
1,031.69
Investing
54.21
250.71
123.25
20.39
Financing
39.96
30.8
8.95
-9.83
Dividends paid
0
0
16.91
15.6
Net in cash
2,031.26
1,755.33
1,624.38
1,209.02
