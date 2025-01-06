iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7,288.2
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Cera Sanitary. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

209.01

134.24

140.6

154.43

Depreciation

-30.43

-33.23

-32.67

-22.35

Tax paid

-53.91

-32.94

-24.66

-54.18

Working capital

85.11

-132.53

12.38

39.52

Other operating items

Operating

209.77

-64.45

95.64

117.41

Capital expenditure

9.53

5.29

113.82

33.75

Free cash flow

219.31

-59.15

209.46

151.16

Equity raised

1,717.78

1,532.98

1,265.8

1,031.69

Investing

54.21

250.71

123.25

20.39

Financing

39.96

30.8

8.95

-9.83

Dividends paid

0

0

16.91

15.6

Net in cash

2,031.26

1,755.33

1,624.38

1,209.02

Cera Sanitary. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.