|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.09
0.05
3.23
17.53
Op profit growth
44.71
-4.48
-6.71
1.01
EBIT growth
53.13
-0.88
-11.99
-1.97
Net profit growth
49.93
-11.01
9.76
1.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.82
12.9
13.52
14.96
EBIT margin
15.21
11.73
11.84
13.89
Net profit margin
10.45
8.23
9.25
8.7
RoCE
20.56
14.66
17.14
23
RoNW
3.96
2.99
3.99
4.49
RoA
3.53
2.57
3.34
3.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
117.6
76.82
84.99
81.6
Dividend per share
35
13
13
12
Cash EPS
91.25
47.05
57.26
58.46
Book value per share
780.53
686.22
608.57
481.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
42.3
50.82
27.15
42.22
P/CEPS
54.51
82.96
40.3
58.93
P/B
6.37
5.82
3.89
7.39
EV/EBIDTA
25.71
28.09
16.82
23.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
21.06
15.12
Tax payout
-26.08
-25.39
-18.04
-31.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.23
64.44
73.2
75.25
Inventory days
62.28
65.98
65.09
52.8
Creditor days
-51.67
-42.9
-32.74
-32.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-41.64
-14.76
-14.41
-16.86
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.07
0.11
0.08
Net debt / op. profit
0.09
0.43
0.53
0.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.27
-51.19
-44.96
-43.5
Employee costs
-13.39
-12.55
-13.95
-12.59
Other costs
-23.5
-23.34
-27.55
-28.93
