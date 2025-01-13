Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,336.04
1,162.71
999.24
867.9
Net Worth
1,342.54
1,169.21
1,005.74
874.4
Minority Interest
Debt
40.09
45.6
37
27.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
51.05
38.64
36.92
35.38
Total Liabilities
1,433.68
1,253.45
1,079.66
937.6
Fixed Assets
368.61
337.38
321.13
330.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
807.47
668.79
567.35
513.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.58
2.53
2.71
2.72
Networking Capital
218.9
219.44
164.33
81.5
Inventories
358.64
376.41
287.71
169.68
Inventory Days
72.83
51.53
Sundry Debtors
201.34
188.27
164.08
206.71
Debtor Days
41.53
62.78
Other Current Assets
54.99
59.47
63.07
53.31
Sundry Creditors
-182.05
-210
-193.49
-142.85
Creditor Days
48.98
43.38
Other Current Liabilities
-214.02
-194.71
-157.04
-205.34
Cash
34.12
25.32
24.14
9.84
Total Assets
1,433.68
1,253.46
1,079.66
937.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.