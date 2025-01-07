iifl-logo-icon 1
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7,385.05
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,441.75

1,201.7

1,209.16

1,182.08

yoy growth (%)

19.97

-0.61

2.29

16.86

Raw materials

-681

-647.3

-585.18

-563.27

As % of sales

47.23

53.86

48.39

47.65

Employee costs

-190.74

-144.33

-160.39

-140.26

As % of sales

13.23

12.01

13.26

11.86

Other costs

-348.75

-260.11

-301.45

-307.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.18

21.64

24.93

26.03

Operating profit

221.24

149.95

162.12

170.75

OPM

15.34

12.47

13.4

14.44

Depreciation

-30.43

-33.23

-32.67

-22.35

Interest expense

-4.58

-4.26

-4.4

-5.23

Other income

22.78

21.78

15.55

11.27

Profit before tax

209.01

134.24

140.6

154.43

Taxes

-53.91

-32.94

-24.66

-54.18

Tax rate

-25.79

-24.53

-17.54

-35.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

155.09

101.3

115.94

100.25

Exceptional items

-5.73

0

0

0

Net profit

149.35

101.3

115.94

100.25

yoy growth (%)

47.43

-12.62

15.65

-3.58

NPM

10.35

8.42

9.58

8.48

