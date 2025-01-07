Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,441.75
1,201.7
1,209.16
1,182.08
yoy growth (%)
19.97
-0.61
2.29
16.86
Raw materials
-681
-647.3
-585.18
-563.27
As % of sales
47.23
53.86
48.39
47.65
Employee costs
-190.74
-144.33
-160.39
-140.26
As % of sales
13.23
12.01
13.26
11.86
Other costs
-348.75
-260.11
-301.45
-307.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.18
21.64
24.93
26.03
Operating profit
221.24
149.95
162.12
170.75
OPM
15.34
12.47
13.4
14.44
Depreciation
-30.43
-33.23
-32.67
-22.35
Interest expense
-4.58
-4.26
-4.4
-5.23
Other income
22.78
21.78
15.55
11.27
Profit before tax
209.01
134.24
140.6
154.43
Taxes
-53.91
-32.94
-24.66
-54.18
Tax rate
-25.79
-24.53
-17.54
-35.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
155.09
101.3
115.94
100.25
Exceptional items
-5.73
0
0
0
Net profit
149.35
101.3
115.94
100.25
yoy growth (%)
47.43
-12.62
15.65
-3.58
NPM
10.35
8.42
9.58
8.48
