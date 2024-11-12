Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

CERA SANITARYWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st October 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting dated 12th November, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

CERA SANITARYWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st July 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board meeting dated 12th August, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

CERA SANITARYWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 including matters related/ incidental thereto. This intimation will also be available on the Companys website: www.cera-india.com Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from July 1 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours of the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 in terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. The trading window shall be deemed to be closed in respect of the above-mentioned buyback proposal as well in accordance with applicable laws. Board Meeting Outcome for Buyback Of Shares Buyback of shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 3 May 2024

CERA SANITARYWARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: - 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend Dividend if any on Equity Shares for financial year 2023-24. 3. To consider re-appointment of Mr. Anupam Gupta as an Executive Director (Technical). Please note that the window for trading in the shares of the Company has been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result for the aforesaid period becomes generally available in terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 13th May, 2024 Re-appointment of Mr. Anupam Gupta as an Executive Director (Technical) of the Company for further period of 3 years w.e.f. 15th October, 2024, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting -Introduction and Implementation of Employee Stock Option Scheme-2024

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024