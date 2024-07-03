iifl-logo-icon 1
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Share Price

718.9
(-2.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:57 PM

  • Open738.1
  • Day's High739.8
  • 52 Wk High961
  • Prev. Close738.1
  • Day's Low714.45
  • 52 Wk Low 691.85
  • Turnover (lac)1,444.9
  • P/E52.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value102.21
  • EPS14.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,947.04
  • Div. Yield0.76
No Records Found

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

738.1

Prev. Close

738.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1,444.9

Day's High

739.8

Day's Low

714.45

52 Week's High

961

52 Week's Low

691.85

Book Value

102.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,947.04

P/E

52.33

EPS

14.1

Divi. Yield

0.76

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.22%

Non-Promoter- 9.51%

Institutions: 9.51%

Non-Institutions: 44.61%

Custodian: 1.65%

Share Price

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.87

28.66

28.54

28.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,443.83

797.32

641.2

518.3

Net Worth

1,473.7

825.98

669.74

546.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,033.54

760.96

443.65

430.77

yoy growth (%)

35.82

71.52

2.98

Raw materials

0

0

-1.39

-1.31

As % of sales

0

0

0.31

0.3

Employee costs

-612.1

-450.12

-344.82

-309.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

250.85

186.02

-13.08

7.41

Depreciation

-24.23

-20.63

-6.87

-5.96

Tax paid

-64.37

-24.09

0

-3.17

Working capital

81.44

135.77

-3.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.82

71.52

2.98

Op profit growth

29.19

-1,227.14

-2,208.74

EBIT growth

34.31

-2,794.69

-172.39

Net profit growth

15.16

-1,337.99

-408.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,624.66

1,429.29

1,093.65

773.41

698.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,624.66

1,429.29

1,093.65

773.41

698.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

99.39

21.11

37.1

24.24

16.02

View Annually Results

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Ashok Soota

Managing Director & CFO

Venkatraman Narayanan

Independent Director

Anita Ramachandran

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Srivastava

Independent Director

Shubha Rao Mayya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Praveen Kumar Darshankar

Executive Vice Chairman & CEO

Joseph Anantharaju

Independent Director

Seshashayee Sridhara

Executive Director

Rajiv Indravadan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on March 30, 2011, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (formerly known as Happiest Minds Technlogies Private Limited) is engaged in next generation IT solutions & services Company, enabling organizations to capture the business benefits of emerging technologies of Cloud Computing, Social Media, Mobility Solutions, Business Intelligence, Analytics, Unified Communications and Internet of Things. The Company offers high degree of skills, IPs and domain expertise across a set of focused areas that include Digital Transformation & Enterprise Solutions, Product Engineering, Infrastructure Management, Security, Testing and Consulting. The Company focuses on industries in the Retail/CPG, BFSI, Travel & Transportation, Manufacturing and Media space. Happiest Minds provide a Smart, Secure and Connected Experience to its Customers. In the Solution space, focus areas are Security, M2M and Mobility solutions. The Company engineer next-generation products and platforms across software and hardware that power digital evolution and provide end-to-end engineering services for developing high-quality, scalable, and secure products. It has expertise in core technologies like cloud, mobile UI/UX, hardware & embedded, DevOps and emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, edge computing, drones and computer vision across edutech, hi-tech, media and entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, industry, and manufacturing sectors, which provide with a competitive advantage and have enable
Company FAQs

What is the Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹718.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is ₹10947.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is 52.33 and 7.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is ₹691.85 and ₹961 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd?

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.75%, 3 Years at -17.98%, 1 Year at -18.33%, 6 Month at -10.61%, 3 Month at -7.44% and 1 Month at -2.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.22 %
Institutions - 9.51 %
Public - 44.61 %

