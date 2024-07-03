Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹738.1
Prev. Close₹738.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,444.9
Day's High₹739.8
Day's Low₹714.45
52 Week's High₹961
52 Week's Low₹691.85
Book Value₹102.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,947.04
P/E52.33
EPS14.1
Divi. Yield0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.87
28.66
28.54
28.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,443.83
797.32
641.2
518.3
Net Worth
1,473.7
825.98
669.74
546.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,033.54
760.96
443.65
430.77
yoy growth (%)
35.82
71.52
2.98
Raw materials
0
0
-1.39
-1.31
As % of sales
0
0
0.31
0.3
Employee costs
-612.1
-450.12
-344.82
-309.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
250.85
186.02
-13.08
7.41
Depreciation
-24.23
-20.63
-6.87
-5.96
Tax paid
-64.37
-24.09
0
-3.17
Working capital
81.44
135.77
-3.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.82
71.52
2.98
Op profit growth
29.19
-1,227.14
-2,208.74
EBIT growth
34.31
-2,794.69
-172.39
Net profit growth
15.16
-1,337.99
-408.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,624.66
1,429.29
1,093.65
773.41
698.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,624.66
1,429.29
1,093.65
773.41
698.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
99.39
21.11
37.1
24.24
16.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Ashok Soota
Managing Director & CFO
Venkatraman Narayanan
Independent Director
Anita Ramachandran
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Srivastava
Independent Director
Shubha Rao Mayya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Praveen Kumar Darshankar
Executive Vice Chairman & CEO
Joseph Anantharaju
Independent Director
Seshashayee Sridhara
Executive Director
Rajiv Indravadan Shah
Reports by Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on March 30, 2011, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (formerly known as Happiest Minds Technlogies Private Limited) is engaged in next generation IT solutions & services Company, enabling organizations to capture the business benefits of emerging technologies of Cloud Computing, Social Media, Mobility Solutions, Business Intelligence, Analytics, Unified Communications and Internet of Things. The Company offers high degree of skills, IPs and domain expertise across a set of focused areas that include Digital Transformation & Enterprise Solutions, Product Engineering, Infrastructure Management, Security, Testing and Consulting. The Company focuses on industries in the Retail/CPG, BFSI, Travel & Transportation, Manufacturing and Media space. Happiest Minds provide a Smart, Secure and Connected Experience to its Customers. In the Solution space, focus areas are Security, M2M and Mobility solutions. The Company engineer next-generation products and platforms across software and hardware that power digital evolution and provide end-to-end engineering services for developing high-quality, scalable, and secure products. It has expertise in core technologies like cloud, mobile UI/UX, hardware & embedded, DevOps and emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, edge computing, drones and computer vision across edutech, hi-tech, media and entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, industry, and manufacturing sectors, which provide with a competitive advantage and have enable
The Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹718.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is ₹10947.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is 52.33 and 7.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd is ₹691.85 and ₹961 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.75%, 3 Years at -17.98%, 1 Year at -18.33%, 6 Month at -10.61%, 3 Month at -7.44% and 1 Month at -2.06%.
