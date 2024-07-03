Summary

Incorporated on March 30, 2011, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (formerly known as Happiest Minds Technlogies Private Limited) is engaged in next generation IT solutions & services Company, enabling organizations to capture the business benefits of emerging technologies of Cloud Computing, Social Media, Mobility Solutions, Business Intelligence, Analytics, Unified Communications and Internet of Things. The Company offers high degree of skills, IPs and domain expertise across a set of focused areas that include Digital Transformation & Enterprise Solutions, Product Engineering, Infrastructure Management, Security, Testing and Consulting. The Company focuses on industries in the Retail/CPG, BFSI, Travel & Transportation, Manufacturing and Media space. Happiest Minds provide a Smart, Secure and Connected Experience to its Customers. In the Solution space, focus areas are Security, M2M and Mobility solutions. The Company engineer next-generation products and platforms across software and hardware that power digital evolution and provide end-to-end engineering services for developing high-quality, scalable, and secure products. It has expertise in core technologies like cloud, mobile UI/UX, hardware & embedded, DevOps and emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, edge computing, drones and computer vision across edutech, hi-tech, media and entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, industry, and manufacturing sectors, which provide with a competitive advantage and have enable

