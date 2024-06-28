iifl-logo-icon 1
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd AGM

715.5
(-0.42%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Happiest Minds CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 20246 May 2024
The AGM has been scheduled on Friday, June 28, 2024, through Video Conference / Other Audio Visual means without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, June 15, 2024 to Friday, June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM, annual closing and for determining entitlement of members for the final dividend for FY24. The record date for payment of the final dividend would be Friday, June 14, 2024, and the dividend approved by the members will be paid on and after July 05, 2024. Outcome of the 13th AGM held on June 28, 2024 Voting results and Scrutinizers Report for the 13th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizer report for Postal ballot through remote e-Voting process (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

