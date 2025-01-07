Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,033.54
760.96
443.65
430.77
yoy growth (%)
35.82
71.52
2.98
Raw materials
0
0
-1.39
-1.31
As % of sales
0
0
0.31
0.3
Employee costs
-612.1
-450.12
-344.82
-309.53
As % of sales
59.22
59.15
77.72
71.85
Other costs
-175.77
-120.69
-114.31
-119.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17
15.86
25.76
27.65
Operating profit
245.67
190.15
-16.87
0.8
OPM
23.76
24.98
-3.8
0.18
Depreciation
-24.23
-20.63
-6.87
-5.96
Interest expense
-8.3
-6.92
-5.92
-2.48
Other income
37.71
23.42
16.58
15.05
Profit before tax
250.85
186.02
-13.08
7.41
Taxes
-64.37
-24.09
0
-3.17
Tax rate
-25.66
-12.95
0
-42.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
186.48
161.93
-13.08
4.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
186.48
161.93
-13.08
4.24
yoy growth (%)
15.16
-1,337.99
-408.49
NPM
18.04
21.27
-2.94
0.98
