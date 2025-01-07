iifl-logo-icon 1
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

721.55
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:34:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,033.54

760.96

443.65

430.77

yoy growth (%)

35.82

71.52

2.98

Raw materials

0

0

-1.39

-1.31

As % of sales

0

0

0.31

0.3

Employee costs

-612.1

-450.12

-344.82

-309.53

As % of sales

59.22

59.15

77.72

71.85

Other costs

-175.77

-120.69

-114.31

-119.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17

15.86

25.76

27.65

Operating profit

245.67

190.15

-16.87

0.8

OPM

23.76

24.98

-3.8

0.18

Depreciation

-24.23

-20.63

-6.87

-5.96

Interest expense

-8.3

-6.92

-5.92

-2.48

Other income

37.71

23.42

16.58

15.05

Profit before tax

250.85

186.02

-13.08

7.41

Taxes

-64.37

-24.09

0

-3.17

Tax rate

-25.66

-12.95

0

-42.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

186.48

161.93

-13.08

4.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

186.48

161.93

-13.08

4.24

yoy growth (%)

15.16

-1,337.99

-408.49

NPM

18.04

21.27

-2.94

0.98

