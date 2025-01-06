iifl-logo-icon 1
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

712.1
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Happiest Minds FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

250.85

186.02

-13.08

7.41

Depreciation

-24.23

-20.63

-6.87

-5.96

Tax paid

-64.37

-24.09

0

-3.17

Working capital

81.44

135.77

-3.01

Other operating items

Operating

243.69

277.07

-22.96

Capital expenditure

54.91

-33.24

38.57

Free cash flow

298.6

243.83

15.61

Equity raised

973.19

479.33

312.14

Investing

35.57

327.98

5.36

Financing

109.9

116.26

50.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,417.26

1,167.4

383.48

