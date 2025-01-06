Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
250.85
186.02
-13.08
7.41
Depreciation
-24.23
-20.63
-6.87
-5.96
Tax paid
-64.37
-24.09
0
-3.17
Working capital
81.44
135.77
-3.01
Other operating items
Operating
243.69
277.07
-22.96
Capital expenditure
54.91
-33.24
38.57
Free cash flow
298.6
243.83
15.61
Equity raised
973.19
479.33
312.14
Investing
35.57
327.98
5.36
Financing
109.9
116.26
50.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,417.26
1,167.4
383.48
