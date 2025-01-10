Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.87
28.66
28.54
28.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,443.83
797.32
641.2
518.3
Net Worth
1,473.7
825.98
669.74
546.67
Minority Interest
Debt
512.19
542.75
249.75
192.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.86
1.76
5.63
0
Total Liabilities
1,989.75
1,370.49
925.12
739.42
Fixed Assets
203.39
201.68
63.83
29.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
197.19
197.19
524.25
488.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.22
14.22
12.6
10.26
Networking Capital
245.4
283.33
167.72
72.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
231.96
198.85
161.27
116.1
Debtor Days
56.95
55.68
Other Current Assets
235.42
292.15
169.75
123.98
Sundry Creditors
-71.83
-66.29
-52.94
-39.71
Creditor Days
18.69
19.04
Other Current Liabilities
-150.15
-141.38
-110.36
-127.82
Cash
1,323.55
674.07
156.72
138.87
Total Assets
1,989.75
1,370.49
925.12
739.42
