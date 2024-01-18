Recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The AGM has been scheduled on Friday, June 28, 2024, through Video Conference / Other Audio Visual means without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, June 15, 2024 to Friday, June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM, annual closing and for determining entitlement of members for the final dividend for FY24. The record date for payment of the final dividend would be Friday, June 14, 2024, and the dividend approved by the members will be paid on and after July 05, 2024.