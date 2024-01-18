|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|Board Meeting outcome for the financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 Declared an interim dividend of Rs.2.50/- per equity share of face value Rs.2/- for the financial year 2024- 25. Record date for the purpose of interim dividend has been fixed on November 26, 2024, and the dividend will be paid on and after December 06, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories as beneficial owners of shares as on the aforesaid record date.
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|3.25
|162.5
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The AGM has been scheduled on Friday, June 28, 2024, through Video Conference / Other Audio Visual means without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, June 15, 2024 to Friday, June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM, annual closing and for determining entitlement of members for the final dividend for FY24. The record date for payment of the final dividend would be Friday, June 14, 2024, and the dividend approved by the members will be paid on and after July 05, 2024.
