PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202421 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Happiest Minds Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements for the quarter and half year ended as on september 30, 2024 and to consider the declaration of interim dividend, if any. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Board Meeting outcome for the financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 17, 2024 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Happiest Minds Edutech Private Limited with Happiest Minds Technologies Limited and their Shareholders and Creditors as per Section 230 to 232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended as on June 30 2024 Financials results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202425 Apr 2024
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) for the quarter and financial year ended as on March 31, 2024 and to consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 06, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 13, 2024 has approved the Scheme of amalgamation of Sri Mookambika Infosolutions Private Limited with Happiest Minds Technologies Limited and their shareholders are creditors as per Section 230 to 232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
Board Meeting17 Jan 20248 Jan 2024
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited financial statements of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial Results with Auditors Report (With UDIN), Press Release and Investor Presenation for the Quarter and Nine Months ended as on December 31, 2023. Re-apponitment of Mr. Ashok Soota (DIN:00145962) as the whole time Director of the Company, designated as Executive Chairman, for a term of five (5) years with effect from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2029 subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board meeting held on January 17, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

