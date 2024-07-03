Summary

Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), incorporated on 10th May 1988, is the flagship company of the well-diversified DP Jindal Group. The Company manufacture seamless pipes & tubes with the finest quality and wide product range using the world renowned CPE technology. MSL made a foray in the ERW pipe category in the year 2000. The Company has also diversified into renewable power generation and rig operations. The plant is located at Raigad, Maharashtra, and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. The Company has a technical collaboration with Mannesmann Demag Huttentechnik, Germany. MSL uses the world-renowned CPE technology and is capable of producing size range from 3/4 OD to 7 OD in hot finished and from 10 mm OD to 108 mm OD in cold drawn and cold pilgered condition. Besides seamless pipes and tubes, the company also makes large diameter Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes from size 8 to 20 and wall thickness from 3.2 mm to 12.70 mm. As on 31st March 2019, the Company had six subsidiaries, two are wholly owned subsidiary companies registered in India and remaining four are registered outside India.The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for continuous supply of Steel Billets in the year 1994-95. MSL agreed with Salosha Investments and Financial Services Ltd and Shree Ambaji Properties Ltd during the year 1995-96 for manufacturing activities.The Company entered into the ERW pipe category in year 2000, which later on was diversified into renewable

