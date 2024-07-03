iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Share Price

710.3
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open747.7
  • Day's High755.5
  • 52 Wk High1,097
  • Prev. Close745.7
  • Day's Low705
  • 52 Wk Low 566.5
  • Turnover (lac)3,287.32
  • P/E11.57
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value445.54
  • EPS64.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,517.43
  • Div. Yield1.34
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

747.7

Prev. Close

745.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3,287.32

Day's High

755.5

Day's Low

705

52 Week's High

1,097

52 Week's Low

566.5

Book Value

445.54

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,517.43

P/E

11.57

EPS

64.46

Divi. Yield

1.34

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.04%

Non-Promoter- 12.34%

Institutions: 12.34%

Non-Institutions: 19.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

67

67

33.5

33.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,546.86

4,638.87

3,918.97

3,210.1

Net Worth

5,613.86

4,705.87

3,952.47

3,243.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,225.08

2,616.83

2,129.26

1,428.23

yoy growth (%)

-14.97

22.89

49.08

40.77

Raw materials

-1,360.32

-1,595.86

-1,398.65

-920.86

As % of sales

61.13

60.98

65.68

64.47

Employee costs

-66.96

-74.73

-62.02

-52.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

383.67

475.84

290.39

225.7

Depreciation

-105.38

-78.75

-74.45

-69.37

Tax paid

-51.09

-46.1

-91.96

-80.18

Working capital

-351.17

27.4

260.74

-102.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.97

22.89

49.08

40.77

Op profit growth

-19.03

80.06

38.95

518.68

EBIT growth

-17.58

75.12

26.71

288.79

Net profit growth

-784.77

-110.42

36.35

362.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,404.12

5,712.75

4,208.62

2,308.34

2,644.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,404.12

5,712.75

4,208.62

2,308.34

2,644.83

Other Operating Income

0

3.62

1.1

0

0

Other Income

142.2

88.87

111.95

87.4

49.99

View Annually Results

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D P Jindal

Managing Director

Saket Jindal

Independent Non Exe. Director

P N Vijay

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeev Rungta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roma Kumar

Whole-time Director

S P Raj

Joint Managing Director

Raghav Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

Summary

Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), incorporated on 10th May 1988, is the flagship company of the well-diversified DP Jindal Group. The Company manufacture seamless pipes & tubes with the finest quality and wide product range using the world renowned CPE technology. MSL made a foray in the ERW pipe category in the year 2000. The Company has also diversified into renewable power generation and rig operations. The plant is located at Raigad, Maharashtra, and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. The Company has a technical collaboration with Mannesmann Demag Huttentechnik, Germany. MSL uses the world-renowned CPE technology and is capable of producing size range from 3/4 OD to 7 OD in hot finished and from 10 mm OD to 108 mm OD in cold drawn and cold pilgered condition. Besides seamless pipes and tubes, the company also makes large diameter Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes from size 8 to 20 and wall thickness from 3.2 mm to 12.70 mm. As on 31st March 2019, the Company had six subsidiaries, two are wholly owned subsidiary companies registered in India and remaining four are registered outside India.The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for continuous supply of Steel Billets in the year 1994-95. MSL agreed with Salosha Investments and Financial Services Ltd and Shree Ambaji Properties Ltd during the year 1995-96 for manufacturing activities.The Company entered into the ERW pipe category in year 2000, which later on was diversified into renewable
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maharashtra Seamless Ltd share price today?

The Maharashtra Seamless Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is ₹9517.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is 11.57 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maharashtra Seamless Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is ₹566.5 and ₹1097 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd?

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.62%, 3 Years at 42.20%, 1 Year at -16.73%, 6 Month at 15.80%, 3 Month at 17.84% and 1 Month at 11.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.04 %
Institutions - 12.35 %
Public - 19.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.