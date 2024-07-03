Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹747.7
Prev. Close₹745.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,287.32
Day's High₹755.5
Day's Low₹705
52 Week's High₹1,097
52 Week's Low₹566.5
Book Value₹445.54
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,517.43
P/E11.57
EPS64.46
Divi. Yield1.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67
67
33.5
33.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,546.86
4,638.87
3,918.97
3,210.1
Net Worth
5,613.86
4,705.87
3,952.47
3,243.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,225.08
2,616.83
2,129.26
1,428.23
yoy growth (%)
-14.97
22.89
49.08
40.77
Raw materials
-1,360.32
-1,595.86
-1,398.65
-920.86
As % of sales
61.13
60.98
65.68
64.47
Employee costs
-66.96
-74.73
-62.02
-52.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
383.67
475.84
290.39
225.7
Depreciation
-105.38
-78.75
-74.45
-69.37
Tax paid
-51.09
-46.1
-91.96
-80.18
Working capital
-351.17
27.4
260.74
-102.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.97
22.89
49.08
40.77
Op profit growth
-19.03
80.06
38.95
518.68
EBIT growth
-17.58
75.12
26.71
288.79
Net profit growth
-784.77
-110.42
36.35
362.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,404.12
5,712.75
4,208.62
2,308.34
2,644.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,404.12
5,712.75
4,208.62
2,308.34
2,644.83
Other Operating Income
0
3.62
1.1
0
0
Other Income
142.2
88.87
111.95
87.4
49.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D P Jindal
Managing Director
Saket Jindal
Independent Non Exe. Director
P N Vijay
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Rungta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roma Kumar
Whole-time Director
S P Raj
Joint Managing Director
Raghav Jindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
Summary
Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), incorporated on 10th May 1988, is the flagship company of the well-diversified DP Jindal Group. The Company manufacture seamless pipes & tubes with the finest quality and wide product range using the world renowned CPE technology. MSL made a foray in the ERW pipe category in the year 2000. The Company has also diversified into renewable power generation and rig operations. The plant is located at Raigad, Maharashtra, and is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery. The Company has a technical collaboration with Mannesmann Demag Huttentechnik, Germany. MSL uses the world-renowned CPE technology and is capable of producing size range from 3/4 OD to 7 OD in hot finished and from 10 mm OD to 108 mm OD in cold drawn and cold pilgered condition. Besides seamless pipes and tubes, the company also makes large diameter Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipes from size 8 to 20 and wall thickness from 3.2 mm to 12.70 mm. As on 31st March 2019, the Company had six subsidiaries, two are wholly owned subsidiary companies registered in India and remaining four are registered outside India.The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for continuous supply of Steel Billets in the year 1994-95. MSL agreed with Salosha Investments and Financial Services Ltd and Shree Ambaji Properties Ltd during the year 1995-96 for manufacturing activities.The Company entered into the ERW pipe category in year 2000, which later on was diversified into renewable
Read More
The Maharashtra Seamless Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹710.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is ₹9517.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is 11.57 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maharashtra Seamless Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maharashtra Seamless Ltd is ₹566.5 and ₹1097 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.62%, 3 Years at 42.20%, 1 Year at -16.73%, 6 Month at 15.80%, 3 Month at 17.84% and 1 Month at 11.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.