<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead>

TO

THE MEMBERS OF

MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the change in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024.These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedure, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Accuracy and completeness of disclosure of 1 related party transactions and compliance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI (LODR) 2015) (Refer note no. 2.37 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures in relation to the disclosure of related party transactions included the following: We identified the accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to: • We obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of the capturing of related party transactions and how management ensures all transactions and balances with related parties have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements. • the significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024. • We obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing and approvalprocess by the audit committee and the board of directors. • Related party transactions are subject to the compliance requirement under the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. • We agreed the amounts disclosed with underlying documentation and read relevant agreements, evaluation of arms-length by management, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure. • We assessed management evaluation of compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and Section 188 of the companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. • We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit. 2 Litigations and Contingencies: Legal and Tax related claims Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: • The company is subject to a number of legal, regulatory and tax cases for which final outcome cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. Managements disclosures with regards to contingent liabilities are presented in Note No. 2.27 (e) and (f) to the Standalone Financial Statements. • In order to get a sufficient understanding of litigations and contingent liabilities, we have discussed the process of identification implemented by the Management for such provisions through various discussions with Companys legal and finance departments. We read the summary of litigation matters provided by the Companys Legal & Finance Team. • The assessment of the risks associated with the litigations is based on complex assumptions. • We read, where applicable, external legal or regulatory advice sought by the Company. We discussed with the Companys Legal & Finance Team certain material cases notes in the report to determine the Companys assessment of the likelihood, magnitude and accounting of any liability that may arise. • This requires use of judgement to establish the level of provisioning, increases the risk that provisions and contingent liabilities may not be appropriately provided against or adequately disclosed. • In light of the above, we reviewed the amount of provisions recorded and exercised our professional judgement to assess the adequacy of disclosures on the Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, this matter is considered to be a key audit matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid documents are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub -section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) and the standalone cash flow statement, statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the

explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 2.27 (d,e and f) of the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 2.47 (E) (ii) of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company, or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 2.47 (E) (ii) of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note no. 2.49 to the standalone financial statement, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. As described in note no. 2.48 to the standalone financial statement, based on our examination which included test check, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

ANNEXURE- A: TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date To the Members of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work in progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The company is having program of physical verification of all Property, Plant and Equipment including capital work in progress once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company. Last year company had done physical verification but no material discrepancies were noticed. During the year Company have not been physically verified the same.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except the immovable properties which were acquired through amalgamation scheme approved by the Honble High Courts as indicated in the below mentioned cases:

Description of item of property Gross carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company Nalgonda 0.33 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Ltd. NA 1-Oct-21 In Process due to Amalgamation Sreepuram, Narketpally 23.05 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Ltd. NA 1-Oct-21 In Process due to Amalgamation Admin. Building at Sreepuram, Narketpally 13.16 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Ltd. NA 1-Oct-21 In Process due to Amalgamation Factory Building at Sreepuram, Narketpally 76.09 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Ltd. NA 1-Oct-21 In Process due to Amalgamation Internal Roads & Lighting Sreepuram, Narketpally 9.35 United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Ltd. NA 1-Oct-21 In Process due to Amalgamation

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceeding have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016 ) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories (except goods-in-transit, which have been received subsequent to the year-end or confirmations have been obtained from the parties), were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories / alternate procedures performed as applicable, when compared with the books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned unsecured working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock and book debt statements, filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, during the year the Company has granted unsecured loans and stood guarantees or provided securities to the companies as follows:

Particulars Loans A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 0.50 - Other Body Corporates 2.00 B. Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date: - Subsidiaries 2.45 - Joint Ventures 1.19

(b) During the year the investment made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. However, the company has waived interest due to inadequacy of profit on loan given to one of its subsidiary and joint venture company.

(c) In respect of loan and advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, there is no stipulation regarding recovery of loans as these loans are repayable on demand. Since all the above loans are repayable on demand, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or nay other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) During the year, the Company has not renewed, extended and granted fresh loans to companies to settle the loan granted to these parties which had fallen during the year.

(f) The company has granted advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans/ advances in the nature of loans granted to promoter or related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act 2013("the Act").

Other Body Corporates Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in the nature of loans Amount repayable on demand - - 3.64 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provide any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security have been complied with by the Company except in case of subsidiary.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Further, no orders have been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal which could impact the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, carried out any detailed examination of such records and accounts.

vii In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.82 A.Y. 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 0.45 A.Y. 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 11.48 A.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 8.65 A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 56.90 A.Y. 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 60.41 A.Y. 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 and the Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Excise Duty and Goods and Service Tax 0.08 FY 2005-06 & 2006-07 High Court 0.34 Various Years from FY 2004-05 to 2017-18 Customs Excise and Service Tax (Appellate Tribunal)

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest to lenders during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures companies as defined under the Act.

x (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii) (b) and 3(xii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has complied with the requirements of sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to its transactions with the related parties. Pursuant to the requirement of the applicable Accounting Standard, details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in Note 2.37 of the standalone financial statements for the year under audit.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no unspent amounts in respect of other than ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in respect of ongoing projects, all amounts that are unspent under sub section (5) of Section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 2.33 to the Companys standalone financial statements.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statement. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE- B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 19 (f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date]

To the Members of MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of Sub -sections 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Maharashtra Seamless Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Control

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial control based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the "Guidance Note" and the Standard on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing prcedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

i) Pertain to the maintenance of the records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Because of inherent limitation of internal financial control over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to errors or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluations of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respect, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering, the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control Over Financial Reporting, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.