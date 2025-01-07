iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

727.4
(2.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,225.08

2,616.83

2,129.26

1,428.23

yoy growth (%)

-14.97

22.89

49.08

40.77

Raw materials

-1,360.32

-1,595.86

-1,398.65

-920.86

As % of sales

61.13

60.98

65.68

64.47

Employee costs

-66.96

-74.73

-62.02

-52.49

As % of sales

3

2.85

2.91

3.67

Other costs

-351.35

-394.8

-362.34

-234.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.79

15.08

17.01

16.41

Operating profit

446.43

551.42

306.24

220.39

OPM

20.06

21.07

14.38

15.43

Depreciation

-105.38

-78.75

-74.45

-69.37

Interest expense

-48.01

-47.93

-8.69

-10.31

Other income

90.64

51.1

67.29

85

Profit before tax

383.67

475.84

290.39

225.7

Taxes

-51.09

-46.1

-91.96

-80.18

Tax rate

-13.31

-9.69

-31.66

-35.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

332.58

429.73

198.42

145.51

Exceptional items

-190.98

-450.4

0

0

Net profit

141.59

-20.67

198.42

145.51

yoy growth (%)

-784.77

-110.42

36.35

362.27

NPM

6.36

-0.79

9.31

10.18

