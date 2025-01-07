Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,225.08
2,616.83
2,129.26
1,428.23
yoy growth (%)
-14.97
22.89
49.08
40.77
Raw materials
-1,360.32
-1,595.86
-1,398.65
-920.86
As % of sales
61.13
60.98
65.68
64.47
Employee costs
-66.96
-74.73
-62.02
-52.49
As % of sales
3
2.85
2.91
3.67
Other costs
-351.35
-394.8
-362.34
-234.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.79
15.08
17.01
16.41
Operating profit
446.43
551.42
306.24
220.39
OPM
20.06
21.07
14.38
15.43
Depreciation
-105.38
-78.75
-74.45
-69.37
Interest expense
-48.01
-47.93
-8.69
-10.31
Other income
90.64
51.1
67.29
85
Profit before tax
383.67
475.84
290.39
225.7
Taxes
-51.09
-46.1
-91.96
-80.18
Tax rate
-13.31
-9.69
-31.66
-35.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
332.58
429.73
198.42
145.51
Exceptional items
-190.98
-450.4
0
0
Net profit
141.59
-20.67
198.42
145.51
yoy growth (%)
-784.77
-110.42
36.35
362.27
NPM
6.36
-0.79
9.31
10.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.