Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
383.67
475.84
290.39
225.7
Depreciation
-105.38
-78.75
-74.45
-69.37
Tax paid
-51.09
-46.1
-91.96
-80.18
Working capital
-351.17
27.4
260.74
-102.13
Other operating items
Operating
-123.97
378.39
384.71
-25.98
Capital expenditure
20.02
856.86
210.39
44.72
Free cash flow
-103.94
1,235.25
595.1
18.73
Equity raised
6,151.82
6,041.84
5,558.96
5,321.47
Investing
85.65
77.2
-116.43
173.68
Financing
44.7
814.47
32.85
24.44
Dividends paid
0
0
40.19
33.49
Net in cash
6,178.23
8,168.76
6,110.68
5,571.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.