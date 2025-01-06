iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Cash Flow Statement

710.3
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

Mah. Seamless FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

383.67

475.84

290.39

225.7

Depreciation

-105.38

-78.75

-74.45

-69.37

Tax paid

-51.09

-46.1

-91.96

-80.18

Working capital

-351.17

27.4

260.74

-102.13

Other operating items

Operating

-123.97

378.39

384.71

-25.98

Capital expenditure

20.02

856.86

210.39

44.72

Free cash flow

-103.94

1,235.25

595.1

18.73

Equity raised

6,151.82

6,041.84

5,558.96

5,321.47

Investing

85.65

77.2

-116.43

173.68

Financing

44.7

814.47

32.85

24.44

Dividends paid

0

0

40.19

33.49

Net in cash

6,178.23

8,168.76

6,110.68

5,571.82

