Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Maharashtra Seamless posted a 30.6% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 at ₹242.9 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹186 Crore.

The company’s profit improved even as revenue and operating performance weakened sharply on a year-on-year basis.

The business said that its revenue for the quarter slipped as much as 22.60% on a y-o-y basis to ₹1,090 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business registered a revenue of ₹1,048 Crore. EBITDA for the period came in 45.50% y-o-y lower at ₹152.80 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it posted an EBITDA of ₹280.30 Crore.

Its EBITDA margin also contracted to 14% in the December 2025 quarter. In the same period of previous year, margins came in at 19.90%.

Despite the year-on-year decline in revenue, EBITDA and margins in Q3, the sequential recovery in profit represents a mixed operating environment for the company in the midst of continued volatility in performance across quarters.

The company’s stock remains under pressure. It has declined from levels of ₹750 at the end of June quarter.

