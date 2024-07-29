|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|10
|200
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting- Results, Dividend Recommendation of dividend, subject to approval of members, of INR 10.00 (200%) per equity share of INR 5/- each for the financial year 2023-24 Record Date for Payment of Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
