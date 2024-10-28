iifl-logo-icon 1
Board Meeting28 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 25th September 2024 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 30th October 2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 26th June 2024 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 31st July 2024 Resultfo rthe quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting- Results, Dividend Appointment of Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
MAHARASHTRA SEAMLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Further in continuation to our letter dated 26th December 2023 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 31st January 2024. Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Outcomeof Board Meeting held on 29th J anuary, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024)

