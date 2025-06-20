₹19,490.75
(229.2)(1.18%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹19,259.3
Prev. Close
₹19,261.55
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹19,235.7
₹19,510.1
Performance
One Week (%)
-0.43
One Month (%)
2.69
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
13.15
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,402.3
2,412.4
2,380
3,94,282
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
688.25
691.65
666.55
42,22,770
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,213.5
3,255
3,176
1,23,913
Gillette India Ltd
9,900
10,499
9,810
69,549
Castrol India Ltd
207.28
208.06
204.45
8,45,251
Tata Motors Ltd
676.2
678.8
670.1
1,13,93,470
Apar Industries Ltd
7,919
7,999
7,651.5
48,502
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
313.5
315.9
310
85,22,458
Bharat Electronics Ltd
408.25
410
397.75
12,25,52,435
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,319
6,335
6,200.5
1,89,963
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
632.95
634.9
608.4
15,17,144
Praj Industries Ltd
490.15
492
475.15
5,41,502
Emami Ltd
553.05
566.9
550
8,29,747
Coal India Ltd
389.05
391.8
384.15
65,31,957
NMDC Ltd
67.94
68.29
67.14
1,99,02,519
Sonata Software Ltd
397.9
410
395
20,06,716
Page Industries Ltd
44,925
45,285
44,200
35,835
Marico Ltd
693.3
696.8
687
25,58,526
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
759.45
763.5
732.5
10,31,916
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
3,256.4
3,269
3,185
25,95,055
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
9,395.5
9,448.5
9,298
1,47,147
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
1,394.8
1,414.4
1,387.8
2,19,306
Adani Power Ltd
530.25
545.55
527.1
95,47,699
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,376.5
5,434
5,244.5
4,42,064
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,106.5
6,130
5,895.5
6,62,959
Petronet LNG Ltd
295.4
296.45
291.7
20,42,018
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
1,685.8
1,688.9
1,632.7
31,25,164
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
755.95
758.75
735.95
1,43,872
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,958.6
4,975.3
4,866.8
4,07,070
BLS International Services Ltd
358.45
363.65
353.05
19,54,154
Triveni Turbine Ltd
602.2
613.15
593.55
17,18,983
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
756.6
758.4
743.85
8,61,498
Tanla Platforms Ltd
652.85
657.7
634.1
6,08,676
Varun Beverages Ltd
459.6
462
447.65
2,25,83,949
Coforge Ltd
1,832
1,839
1,780
17,70,433
Solar Industries India Ltd
16,996
17,023
16,602
1,93,662
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
1,177.8
1,185.9
1,165.1
1,43,738
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
825.55
838.35
815
19,83,453
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,371
8,403
8,250
5,67,646
eClerx Services Ltd
3,390.2
3,490
3,369.2
44,495
Angel One Ltd
2,827.7
2,842.9
2,758
14,45,536
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
755.4
766
744
1,45,998
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
59.12
60.89
54.9
2,86,35,844
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,379.5
4,395
4,275
1,39,225
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
1,903.4
1,925
1,856.7
4,22,945
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
4,167.4
4,199
4,020
6,30,921
360 ONE WAM Ltd
1,137.25
1,149.85
1,104.4
6,59,293
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
182.51
183
178.86
43,94,466
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,394.5
1,408
1,378.3
16,59,325
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
59.9
60.17
58
34,86,011
