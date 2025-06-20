iifl-logo
Nifty500 Quality 50

Nifty500 Qual.50 SHARE PRICE

19,490.75

(229.2)negative-bottom arrow(1.18%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

19,259.3

Prev. Close

19,261.55

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

19,235.7

Select price range

19,510.1

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.43

One Month (%)

2.69

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

13.15

Nifty500 Qual.50 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,402.3

2,412.4

2,380

3,94,282

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

688.25

691.65

666.55

42,22,770

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,213.5

3,255

3,176

1,23,913

Gillette India Ltd

9,900

10,499

9,810

69,549

Castrol India Ltd

207.28

208.06

204.45

8,45,251

Tata Motors Ltd

676.2

678.8

670.1

1,13,93,470

Apar Industries Ltd

7,919

7,999

7,651.5

48,502

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

313.5

315.9

310

85,22,458

Bharat Electronics Ltd

408.25

410

397.75

12,25,52,435

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,319

6,335

6,200.5

1,89,963

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

632.95

634.9

608.4

15,17,144

Praj Industries Ltd

490.15

492

475.15

5,41,502

Emami Ltd

553.05

566.9

550

8,29,747

Coal India Ltd

389.05

391.8

384.15

65,31,957

NMDC Ltd

67.94

68.29

67.14

1,99,02,519

Sonata Software Ltd

397.9

410

395

20,06,716

Page Industries Ltd

44,925

45,285

44,200

35,835

Marico Ltd

693.3

696.8

687

25,58,526

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd

759.45

763.5

732.5

10,31,916

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

3,256.4

3,269

3,185

25,95,055

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

9,395.5

9,448.5

9,298

1,47,147

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

1,394.8

1,414.4

1,387.8

2,19,306

Adani Power Ltd

530.25

545.55

527.1

95,47,699

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,376.5

5,434

5,244.5

4,42,064

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,106.5

6,130

5,895.5

6,62,959

Petronet LNG Ltd

295.4

296.45

291.7

20,42,018

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd

1,685.8

1,688.9

1,632.7

31,25,164

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd

755.95

758.75

735.95

1,43,872

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,958.6

4,975.3

4,866.8

4,07,070

BLS International Services Ltd

358.45

363.65

353.05

19,54,154

Triveni Turbine Ltd

602.2

613.15

593.55

17,18,983

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

756.6

758.4

743.85

8,61,498

Tanla Platforms Ltd

652.85

657.7

634.1

6,08,676

Varun Beverages Ltd

459.6

462

447.65

2,25,83,949

Coforge Ltd

1,832

1,839

1,780

17,70,433

Solar Industries India Ltd

16,996

17,023

16,602

1,93,662

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

1,177.8

1,185.9

1,165.1

1,43,738

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

825.55

838.35

815

19,83,453

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,371

8,403

8,250

5,67,646

eClerx Services Ltd

3,390.2

3,490

3,369.2

44,495

Angel One Ltd

2,827.7

2,842.9

2,758

14,45,536

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

755.4

766

744

1,45,998

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

59.12

60.89

54.9

2,86,35,844

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,379.5

4,395

4,275

1,39,225

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

1,903.4

1,925

1,856.7

4,22,945

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

4,167.4

4,199

4,020

6,30,921

360 ONE WAM Ltd

1,137.25

1,149.85

1,104.4

6,59,293

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

182.51

183

178.86

43,94,466

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,394.5

1,408

1,378.3

16,59,325

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd

59.9

60.17

58

34,86,011

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

