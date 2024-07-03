SectorFMCG
Open₹618
Prev. Close₹614.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,021.65
Day's High₹619.65
Day's Low₹586.05
52 Week's High₹860
52 Week's Low₹417.1
Book Value₹63.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,661.84
P/E33.66
EPS18.25
Divi. Yield1.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.65
44.12
44.12
44.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,339.32
2,219.58
2,041.84
1,714.88
Net Worth
2,382.97
2,263.7
2,085.96
1,759.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,866.87
2,582.28
2,389.92
2,353.98
yoy growth (%)
11.02
8.04
1.52
2.27
Raw materials
-977.03
-845.94
-806.24
-778.1
As % of sales
34.08
32.75
33.73
33.05
Employee costs
-278.93
-266.75
-255.69
-215.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
689.06
574.21
341.11
389.23
Depreciation
-327.6
-361.14
-326.1
-305.3
Tax paid
161.61
-99.08
-48.73
-79.72
Working capital
-42.09
81.83
157.36
73.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.02
8.04
1.52
2.27
Op profit growth
6.38
42.44
-15.35
-5.35
EBIT growth
18.13
62.83
-14.77
-11.91
Net profit growth
79.04
64.33
-6.58
-10.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,578.09
3,405.73
3,192.03
2,880.53
2,654.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,578.09
3,405.73
3,192.03
2,880.53
2,654.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.8
68.93
95.25
70.27
57.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
R S Agarwal
Whole Time Director
Sushil K Goenka
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R S Goenka
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Mohan Goenka
Non Executive Director
Aditya Vardhan Agarwal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Harsh Vardhan Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Priti A Sureka
Whole-time Director
Prashant Goenka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
C K Dhanuka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Debabrata Sarkar
Independent Director
Anand Nandkishore Rathi
Independent Director
Anjani Kumar Agrawal
Independent Director
Anjan Chatterjee
Independent Director
Avani Davda
Independent Director
Rajiv Khaitan
Independent Director
Mamta Binani
Vice President & CS
Sandeep Kumar Sultania
Reports by Emami Ltd
Summary
Emami Limited is one of Indias leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group. The company sells over 300 diverse products. Emamis portfolio includes brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Kesh King, Zandu Pancharishta, & Mentho Plus and Others.The companys product categories consists hair care, skin creams, soaps and lotions, talcum powder and ayurvedic healthcare products. Their product portfolio includes Navratna Oil, Boroplus Antiseptic Cream, Fair and Handsome, Navratna Cool Talc, Sona Chandi Chyawanprash, Zandu Balm, Himani Fast Relief, Emami Healthy & Fair, Emami Malai Kesar Cold Cream, Lalima, Sardi Ja and Zandu Pancharishta. Emami products are available in over 9.4 lac retail outlets across India through its network of 3,150 distributors and its global footprint spans over 60 countries including GCC, Europe, Africa, CIS countries & the SAARC. Emami has 8 manufacturing units across India. The company has ultra modern manufacturing facilities at Kolkata (West Bengal), Guwahati (Assam), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Vapi (Gujarat), Silvassa (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and Talasari (Maharashtra). They have adopted the Total Quality Management system and all their manufacturing facilities have received cGMP and ISO 9001:2000 certifications. The company has 1 overseas unit in Bangladesh.Emami Ltd was incorporated on March 11, 1983 with the name AMP
Read More
The Emami Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹587.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emami Ltd is ₹25661.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emami Ltd is 33.66 and 9.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emami Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emami Ltd is ₹417.1 and ₹860 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emami Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.26%, 3 Years at 5.61%, 1 Year at 12.94%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -17.46% and 1 Month at -3.98%.
