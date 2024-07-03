Summary

Emami Limited is one of Indias leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group. The company sells over 300 diverse products. Emamis portfolio includes brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Kesh King, Zandu Pancharishta, & Mentho Plus and Others.The companys product categories consists hair care, skin creams, soaps and lotions, talcum powder and ayurvedic healthcare products. Their product portfolio includes Navratna Oil, Boroplus Antiseptic Cream, Fair and Handsome, Navratna Cool Talc, Sona Chandi Chyawanprash, Zandu Balm, Himani Fast Relief, Emami Healthy & Fair, Emami Malai Kesar Cold Cream, Lalima, Sardi Ja and Zandu Pancharishta. Emami products are available in over 9.4 lac retail outlets across India through its network of 3,150 distributors and its global footprint spans over 60 countries including GCC, Europe, Africa, CIS countries & the SAARC. Emami has 8 manufacturing units across India. The company has ultra modern manufacturing facilities at Kolkata (West Bengal), Guwahati (Assam), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Vapi (Gujarat), Silvassa (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and Talasari (Maharashtra). They have adopted the Total Quality Management system and all their manufacturing facilities have received cGMP and ISO 9001:2000 certifications. The company has 1 overseas unit in Bangladesh.Emami Ltd was incorporated on March 11, 1983 with the name AMP

