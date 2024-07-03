iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Ltd Share Price

587.9
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open618
  • Day's High619.65
  • 52 Wk High860
  • Prev. Close614.45
  • Day's Low586.05
  • 52 Wk Low 417.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,021.65
  • P/E33.66
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value63.53
  • EPS18.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,661.84
  • Div. Yield1.3
No Records Found

Emami Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

618

Prev. Close

614.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2,021.65

Day's High

619.65

Day's Low

586.05

52 Week's High

860

52 Week's Low

417.1

Book Value

63.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,661.84

P/E

33.66

EPS

18.25

Divi. Yield

1.3

Emami Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 18 Nov, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Emami Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Emami Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.37%

Foreign: 0.36%

Indian: 54.47%

Non-Promoter- 35.90%

Institutions: 35.89%

Non-Institutions: 9.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emami Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.65

44.12

44.12

44.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,339.32

2,219.58

2,041.84

1,714.88

Net Worth

2,382.97

2,263.7

2,085.96

1,759.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,866.87

2,582.28

2,389.92

2,353.98

yoy growth (%)

11.02

8.04

1.52

2.27

Raw materials

-977.03

-845.94

-806.24

-778.1

As % of sales

34.08

32.75

33.73

33.05

Employee costs

-278.93

-266.75

-255.69

-215.93

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

689.06

574.21

341.11

389.23

Depreciation

-327.6

-361.14

-326.1

-305.3

Tax paid

161.61

-99.08

-48.73

-79.72

Working capital

-42.09

81.83

157.36

73.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.02

8.04

1.52

2.27

Op profit growth

6.38

42.44

-15.35

-5.35

EBIT growth

18.13

62.83

-14.77

-11.91

Net profit growth

79.04

64.33

-6.58

-10.63

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,578.09

3,405.73

3,192.03

2,880.53

2,654.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,578.09

3,405.73

3,192.03

2,880.53

2,654.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.8

68.93

95.25

70.27

57.07

View Annually Results

Emami Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Emami Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

R S Agarwal

Whole Time Director

Sushil K Goenka

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R S Goenka

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Mohan Goenka

Non Executive Director

Aditya Vardhan Agarwal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Harsh Vardhan Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Priti A Sureka

Whole-time Director

Prashant Goenka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

C K Dhanuka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Debabrata Sarkar

Independent Director

Anand Nandkishore Rathi

Independent Director

Anjani Kumar Agrawal

Independent Director

Anjan Chatterjee

Independent Director

Avani Davda

Independent Director

Rajiv Khaitan

Independent Director

Mamta Binani

Vice President & CS

Sandeep Kumar Sultania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emami Ltd

Summary

Emami Limited is one of Indias leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group. The company sells over 300 diverse products. Emamis portfolio includes brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Kesh King, Zandu Pancharishta, & Mentho Plus and Others.The companys product categories consists hair care, skin creams, soaps and lotions, talcum powder and ayurvedic healthcare products. Their product portfolio includes Navratna Oil, Boroplus Antiseptic Cream, Fair and Handsome, Navratna Cool Talc, Sona Chandi Chyawanprash, Zandu Balm, Himani Fast Relief, Emami Healthy & Fair, Emami Malai Kesar Cold Cream, Lalima, Sardi Ja and Zandu Pancharishta. Emami products are available in over 9.4 lac retail outlets across India through its network of 3,150 distributors and its global footprint spans over 60 countries including GCC, Europe, Africa, CIS countries & the SAARC. Emami has 8 manufacturing units across India. The company has ultra modern manufacturing facilities at Kolkata (West Bengal), Guwahati (Assam), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Vapi (Gujarat), Silvassa (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and Talasari (Maharashtra). They have adopted the Total Quality Management system and all their manufacturing facilities have received cGMP and ISO 9001:2000 certifications. The company has 1 overseas unit in Bangladesh.Emami Ltd was incorporated on March 11, 1983 with the name AMP
Company FAQs

What is the Emami Ltd share price today?

The Emami Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹587.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emami Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emami Ltd is ₹25661.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emami Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emami Ltd is 33.66 and 9.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emami Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emami Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emami Ltd is ₹417.1 and ₹860 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emami Ltd?

Emami Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.26%, 3 Years at 5.61%, 1 Year at 12.94%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -17.46% and 1 Month at -3.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emami Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emami Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.84 %
Institutions - 35.89 %
Public - 9.27 %

