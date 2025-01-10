Emami Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.65
44.12
44.12
44.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,339.32
2,219.58
2,041.84
1,714.88
Net Worth
2,382.97
2,263.7
2,085.96
1,759.33
Minority Interest
Debt
22.24
20.53
223.51
51.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
69.59
66.48
74.08
44.92
Total Liabilities
2,474.8
2,350.71
2,383.55
1,855.74
Fixed Assets
964.79
1,089.9
1,273.12
1,105.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
559.72
391.56
360.85
264.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
505.1
428.12
357.78
44.92
Networking Capital
354.04
345.33
336.19
132.6
Inventories
268.26
292.09
328.71
269.25
Inventory Days
41.85
38.05
Sundry Debtors
283.05
259.7
193.55
99.72
Debtor Days
24.64
14.09
Other Current Assets
244.18
260.68
330.35
256.9
Sundry Creditors
-242.31
-246.87
-302.59
-282.16
Creditor Days
38.52
39.88
Other Current Liabilities
-199.14
-220.27
-213.83
-211.11
Cash
91.15
95.8
55.6
307.93
Total Assets
2,474.8
2,350.71
2,383.54
1,855.75
