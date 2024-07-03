Emami Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
890.59
906.07
891.24
996.32
864.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
890.59
906.07
891.24
996.32
864.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.56
10.46
10.7
16.71
11.11
Total Income
912.15
916.53
901.94
1,013.03
875.98
Total Expenditure
644.74
691.66
681.83
688.38
631.82
PBIDT
267.41
224.87
220.11
324.65
244.16
Interest
2.33
2.06
2.88
2.71
2.25
PBDT
265.08
222.81
217.23
321.94
241.91
Depreciation
44.65
44.43
48
45.81
46.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.64
27.93
20.62
15.85
15.25
Deferred Tax
-3.2
-0.15
1.86
-0.37
0.58
Reported Profit After Tax
210.99
150.6
146.75
260.65
179.99
Minority Interest After NP
-1.67
-2.04
-2.15
2.24
1.49
Net Profit after Minority Interest
212.66
152.64
148.9
258.41
178.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-5.56
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
212.66
152.64
148.9
263.97
178.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.87
3.5
3.41
5.92
4.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
400
0
0
400
400
Equity
43.65
43.65
43.65
43.65
43.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.02
24.81
24.69
32.58
28.23
PBDTM(%)
29.76
24.59
24.37
32.31
27.97
PATM(%)
23.69
16.62
16.46
26.16
20.81
