|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,866.87
2,582.28
2,389.92
2,353.98
yoy growth (%)
11.02
8.04
1.52
2.27
Raw materials
-977.03
-845.94
-806.24
-778.1
As % of sales
34.08
32.75
33.73
33.05
Employee costs
-278.93
-266.75
-255.69
-215.93
As % of sales
9.72
10.33
10.69
9.17
Other costs
-713.72
-626.26
-735.95
-660.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.89
24.25
30.79
28.05
Operating profit
897.18
843.32
592.02
699.44
OPM
31.29
32.65
24.77
29.71
Depreciation
-327.6
-361.14
-326.1
-305.3
Interest expense
-3.45
-12.01
-18.89
-33.17
Other income
122.93
104.04
94.08
28.27
Profit before tax
689.06
574.21
341.11
389.23
Taxes
161.61
-99.08
-48.73
-79.72
Tax rate
23.45
-17.25
-14.28
-20.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
850.67
475.12
292.37
309.51
Exceptional items
0
0
-3.25
0
Net profit
850.67
475.12
289.11
309.51
yoy growth (%)
79.04
64.33
-6.58
-10.63
NPM
29.67
18.39
12.09
13.14
