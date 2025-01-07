iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

586.75
(0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,866.87

2,582.28

2,389.92

2,353.98

yoy growth (%)

11.02

8.04

1.52

2.27

Raw materials

-977.03

-845.94

-806.24

-778.1

As % of sales

34.08

32.75

33.73

33.05

Employee costs

-278.93

-266.75

-255.69

-215.93

As % of sales

9.72

10.33

10.69

9.17

Other costs

-713.72

-626.26

-735.95

-660.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.89

24.25

30.79

28.05

Operating profit

897.18

843.32

592.02

699.44

OPM

31.29

32.65

24.77

29.71

Depreciation

-327.6

-361.14

-326.1

-305.3

Interest expense

-3.45

-12.01

-18.89

-33.17

Other income

122.93

104.04

94.08

28.27

Profit before tax

689.06

574.21

341.11

389.23

Taxes

161.61

-99.08

-48.73

-79.72

Tax rate

23.45

-17.25

-14.28

-20.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

850.67

475.12

292.37

309.51

Exceptional items

0

0

-3.25

0

Net profit

850.67

475.12

289.11

309.51

yoy growth (%)

79.04

64.33

-6.58

-10.63

NPM

29.67

18.39

12.09

13.14

