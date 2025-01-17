Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.81
8.49
4.91
1.7
Op profit growth
7.85
27.87
-4.01
-5.22
EBIT growth
21.56
42.56
-3.92
-11.11
Net profit growth
84.51
50.1
-1.37
-9.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.83
30.65
26.01
28.43
EBIT margin
22.33
20.35
15.49
16.91
Net profit margin
26.28
15.78
11.4
12.13
RoCE
32.78
29.4
18.5
18.37
RoNW
10.92
6.33
3.94
4.07
RoA
9.64
5.7
3.4
3.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.97
10.23
6.67
13.5
Dividend per share
8
8
4
7
Cash EPS
11.42
1.97
-0.73
-0.16
Book value per share
47.07
39.65
40.24
88.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.6
47.66
25.48
39.55
P/CEPS
39.17
247.04
-230.57
-3,261.06
P/B
9.51
12.29
4.22
6.01
EV/EBIDTA
19.01
22.46
10.44
33.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
42.38
78.2
59.94
51.72
Tax payout
21
-19.92
-18.26
-21.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.59
34.19
31.88
18.23
Inventory days
37.62
34.53
30.14
26.9
Creditor days
-62.65
-62.41
-54.61
-45.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-140.52
-44.18
-19.57
-12.47
Net debt / equity
0.07
-0.14
0.04
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
0.17
-0.29
0.13
0.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-33.76
-32.25
-32.99
-32
Employee costs
-9.95
-10.73
-11.28
-10.06
Other costs
-26.44
-26.35
-29.7
-29.5
