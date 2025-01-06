iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Ltd Cash Flow Statement

584.75
(-4.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Emami Ltd

Emami FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

689.06

574.21

341.11

389.23

Depreciation

-327.6

-361.14

-326.1

-305.3

Tax paid

161.61

-99.08

-48.73

-79.72

Working capital

-42.09

81.83

157.36

73.94

Other operating items

Operating

480.97

195.81

123.63

78.14

Capital expenditure

485.88

35.03

296.39

115.22

Free cash flow

966.85

230.84

420.02

193.36

Equity raised

3,261.32

3,351.17

3,620.29

3,487.76

Investing

96.53

103.36

-154.36

187.17

Financing

224.5

103.88

321.98

664.27

Dividends paid

355.61

355.61

181.57

158.87

Net in cash

4,904.82

4,144.86

4,389.5

4,691.44

