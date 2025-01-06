Emami Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
689.06
574.21
341.11
389.23
Depreciation
-327.6
-361.14
-326.1
-305.3
Tax paid
161.61
-99.08
-48.73
-79.72
Working capital
-42.09
81.83
157.36
73.94
Other operating items
Operating
480.97
195.81
123.63
78.14
Capital expenditure
485.88
35.03
296.39
115.22
Free cash flow
966.85
230.84
420.02
193.36
Equity raised
3,261.32
3,351.17
3,620.29
3,487.76
Investing
96.53
103.36
-154.36
187.17
Financing
224.5
103.88
321.98
664.27
Dividends paid
355.61
355.61
181.57
158.87
Net in cash
4,904.82
4,144.86
4,389.5
4,691.44
