Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 16 Oct 2024

EMAMI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the second quarter/ half year ended 30th September 2024 2) Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. Notice is also given that the Company has fixed Monday 18th November 2024 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the name of members/ Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the above Interim Dividend if declared by the Board of Directors at the aforesaid meeting. The Board has approved Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1/- share in its meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Emami Limited has approved acquisition of 1,33,572 equity shares of Helios Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., (Helios) from its existing shareholders.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 11 Jul 2024

EMAMI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 1st August 2024 has considered and approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

EMAMI LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company. Emami Limited has informed the Exchange regarding declaration of Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 in the Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. Re-appointment of Shri. Anjan Chatterjee (DIN: 00200443), Smt. Avani Davda (DIN: 07504739) and Shri. Rajiv Khaitan (DIN: 00071487) as Independent Directors of the company, for a further period of five years after completion of their existing terms on 01st August, 2024, subject to the approval of the members by Postal Ballot, and Re-appointment of Smt. Priti A. Sureka (DIN: 00319256) as a Whole-Time Director, for a further period of five years, after completion of her existing term on 29th January, 2025, subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024