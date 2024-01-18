iifl-logo-icon 1
Emami Ltd Dividend

565.05
(-0.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Emami CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202418 Nov 202418 Nov 20244400Interim 1
Further pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has declared payment of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend is 18th November, 2024
Dividend9 Feb 202416 Feb 202419 Feb 20244400Interim 2
The Board considered and approved payment of Second Interim Dividend @400% (i.e., Rs. 4/- per equity share on equity share of Re. 1/- each) for the Financial Year 2023-24.

