Further pursuant to Regulation 30 & 43 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has declared payment of 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up i.e. 400% on 43,65,00,000 equity shares of the company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Record date for ascertaining the names of the members who will be entitled to receive the Interim Dividend is 18th November, 2024