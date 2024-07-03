Emami Ltd Summary

Emami Limited is one of Indias leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. Emami is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group. The company sells over 300 diverse products. Emamis portfolio includes brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Kesh King, Zandu Pancharishta, & Mentho Plus and Others.The companys product categories consists hair care, skin creams, soaps and lotions, talcum powder and ayurvedic healthcare products. Their product portfolio includes Navratna Oil, Boroplus Antiseptic Cream, Fair and Handsome, Navratna Cool Talc, Sona Chandi Chyawanprash, Zandu Balm, Himani Fast Relief, Emami Healthy & Fair, Emami Malai Kesar Cold Cream, Lalima, Sardi Ja and Zandu Pancharishta. Emami products are available in over 9.4 lac retail outlets across India through its network of 3,150 distributors and its global footprint spans over 60 countries including GCC, Europe, Africa, CIS countries & the SAARC. Emami has 8 manufacturing units across India. The company has ultra modern manufacturing facilities at Kolkata (West Bengal), Guwahati (Assam), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Vapi (Gujarat), Silvassa (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) and Talasari (Maharashtra). They have adopted the Total Quality Management system and all their manufacturing facilities have received cGMP and ISO 9001:2000 certifications. The company has 1 overseas unit in Bangladesh.Emami Ltd was incorporated on March 11, 1983 with the name AMP Udyog Viniyog Ltd. Initially, R S Agarwal and R S Goenka set up a cosmetic manufacturing unit in Kolkata in 1974 under the name of Kemco Chemicals, a partnership firm. The cosmetic products, as well as Ayurvedic medicines, manufactured by the unit were marketed under the brand name of Emami. In the year 1978, Himani Ltd, a sick unit, was taken over by the Group and the new management decided to produce different types of health care items and toiletries with Ayurvedic preparation.In the year 1994, Himani Ltd was then merged with AMP Udyog Viniyog Ltd and the name was changed to Himani Ltd with effect from May 5, 1994. In the year 1995, Kemco Chemicals, the partnership firm was converted into a public limited company under the name and style of Emami Ltd with effect from April 1, 1995. In the year 1998, Emami Ltd was then merged with Himani Ltd and the name was changed to Emami Ltd with effect from September 1, 1998.In the year 2000, the companys investment undertaking was de-merged into Pan Emami Cosmed Ltd with a view to concentrate on their core FMCG business. In the year 2003, the company set up a new unit at Amingaon, Guwahati. Also, they obtained the certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices for its Pondicherry Units. During the year 2005-06, the company started a third party manufacturing unit in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. They set up a wholly owned subsidiary company, namely Emami International FZE, in UAE, to expand their foreign market. In response to the marketplace reality, the company launched Navratna cool talc, an extension of its hugely popular cool oil brandDuring the year 2006-07, the company launched Fair and Handsome Fairness Cream for men, Fair & Ageless Fairness Cream, Boroplus Antiseptic Light Cream and Body Lotion and Mr. Black and Mrs. Black, herbal Hair Dye Powder and Malai Kesar Cold Cream in the personal care segment. Also, they launched Sona Chandi Healthy and Fair Baby Massage Oil, Good Morning, an Ayurvedic laxative Churna, Sardi Ja, a cough syrup and Vaporub and Memo-plus, a memory booster, Sanjeevan Dhara - a digestive in the market.During the year, as per the scheme of amalgamation, JB Marketing & Finance Ltd, the erstwhile marketing company of the Emami Group was amalgamated with the company. The equity shares of the company were listed on the National Stock Exchange Ltd. In May 2007, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company namely, Emami Realty Pvt Ltd. The company ventured into the realty business through this wholly owned subsidiary company.In November 2008, the company acquired 68.9% stake in Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd at a consideration of Rs 713 crore and de-merged Zandus FMCG business into the company. Simultaneously, real estate undertaking of the company comprising of their interest into Emami Realty Ltd and Zandus non-core business comprising real estate was de-merged into Emami Infrastructure Ltd with effect from November 05, 2008.During the year 2009-10, the company launched new products namely, Boroplus Winter Lotion and Emami Malai Kesar Soap in the market. Also, they launched new product variants, Navratna Oil. They introduced Zandu Balm in a new bicolour plastic container. They opened a new depot in Coimbatore to widen South India sales. Also, they commenced operations in Bangladesh.In 2010, the companys net sales crossed of Rs 1000 crore milestone. During the year, the company carried out a stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1 per share.During 2011-12, the company increased its direct rural reach. The direct retail coverage increased to 5 lac outlets. During the year, the company initiated Bangladesh and Egypt units which are expected to become operational in 2012-13. During the year, the company upgraded the ayurvedic manufacturing facility at the BT Road unit as per WHO guidelines. The company also completed capacity expansion at its Pantnagar unit. During the year, the company completed integration of the southern distribution channel of Zandu with Emami. The company also enhanced focus on the marketing activities of healthcare products of Zandu.During 2012-13, the company fortified its direct rural reach across 600,000 outlets. During the year, the companys Bangladesh unit became operational. In 2013, the company launched BoroPlus Face wash. During 2013-14, the company expanded capacity at its Pantnagar and Amingaon facilities. The Vapi plant was revamped to match the WHO-GMP standards. During the year, the company increased direct retail presence among 625,000 retailers. During the year, both the Research & Innovation (R&I) centres at Kolkata and Mumbai facility became fully operational. On the overseas front, Emami started manufacturing oil at its Bangladesh plant during the year.In 2014, the company entered the male deodorants space with its brand HE. It also launched Fair & Handsome- Instant Fairness Face wash. Also during the year, the company acquired She Comfort brand of sanitary napkin from Mumbai-based Royal Hygiene Care, marking its foray into the feminine hygiene space.During 2014-15, Emami undertook capacity expansion initiatives across various units for various products. The company augmented Navratna Oil, BoroPlus Lotion and Vasocare Petroleum Jelly capacities at its Abhoypur plant and enhanced Pancharishtha capacity by 17% at its Vapi unit. During the year, the company started manufacturing Navratna Oil at its Dongari manufacturing plant to cater to export requirements. During the year, Emami initiated setting up a new manufacturing unit under the North-East mega project scheme which is expected to commence operations in FY 2016. The company launched 4 new products during the year. During the year, Emami acquired Fravin Pty Ltd, an Australian organic personal care product major with proven expertise in the realm of R&D, to gain a strong foothold in the highly regulated Australian market.In June 2015, the company acquired Ayurvedic Hair & scalp business of Kesh King at Rs 1684 crore (including duties & taxes). It also acquired controlling stake in Fravin Pty Ltd. During 2015-16, Emami invested Rs 150 crore to build a new plant in Assam, which is expected to commence operations by FY 2017. The planned total outlay for the unit is Rs 300 crore. During the year, the company increased direct retail reach to more than 6.4 lac outlets and direct coverage to 13,300 villages with a population less than 50,000.On 25 January 2016, Zandu Ayurveda, from the house of Emami Limited, announced the launch of Zandu Pure Honey without added sugar in the Indian market.On 8 August 2016, Emami announced the reintroduction of its pain solution balm Zandu Balm with a new and advanced formulation offering a more effective and faster pain solution.Emamis 3rd manufacturing unit at Pacharia, Assam was formally inaugurated on 14 November 2017. Located at Pacharia in the Kamrup district of Assam and spread over 34 acres of land, the new plant of the company is the largest production facility of Emami in India. This new facility of Emami Limited is a world-class facility which is designed to spread over a total planned floor area of over 50,000 sq.mt for a total production capacity of 90,000 MTPA. Raw material for the plant will be sourced both from indigenous and overseas locations as per the requirement. Total investment incurred for the new facility is over Rs 300 crore.On 7 December 2017, Emami announced a strategic investment in Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd (Helios) with an acquisition of 30% equity stake for an undisclosed consideration. Helios owns the fast-growing male grooming brand The Man Company. The equity stake will be acquired by 31 December 2018 through infusion of required funds in Helios. The Man Company(TMC) offers a head-to-toe range of premium mens grooming products in Bath & Body, Beard management, Shaving & Perfumes category. The products are currently sold online majorly through the companys own website - www.themancompany.com. All the products are based on premium essential oils and are free of harmful chemicals. The acquisition of stake by Emami is significant as it marks the companys entry in the fast growing online male grooming segment.On 5 February 2018, Emami Limited announced that it has entered into an agreement for strategic investment in Brillare Science Pvt Ltd (Brillare) through compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS), which on conversion will result in 26% equity stake in Brillare basis the achievement of agreed future performance of the company. Brillare owns the premium hair & skin care portfolio for use in professional salons. Brillare also provides customised beauty treatment which enables salon professionals to treat multiple hair & skin concerns simultaneously.During the year 2018-19, the Company acquired a leading personal care products, Creme 21, a German brand. It launched personal and healthcare products like Fair and Handsome 5-in-1 Pimple Clear Instant Fairness Facewash, HE Magic Duo Deodorant, StrivedaLactation Supplement and Zandu Diabrishta - 21. It also launched variants of HE Deodorants (HE Intense Body Spray), Diamond ShineHair Colour (burgundy) and Navratna Smart Cool (Dynamite & Force). It launched the Rahat Raja television commercial to present Navratna as an antidote beyond the usual to sleeplessness, body ache and the premature greying of hair. It launched HE Magic Duo with a packaging innovation, combining two different fragrances in one bottle. It relaunched Fair & Handsome in innovative packaging. It launched Kesh King Oil with a differentiated special comb applicator to drive equity and consumer convenience. During year 2019-20, it relaunched key brands like Navratna Cool Talc, Zandu Pancharishta and BoroPlus lotions. It extended Emamis international presence to nearly 60 countries. It integrated the acquired Creme 21 brand into Emamis distribution network. It had 10 subsidiaries as of 31st March, 2020.During the year 2019-20, Company launched an extension Navratna brand with Navratna Garam Oil to target lapsers in winters, offering solutions for headache, numbness and lethargy. It launched innovative products like Zandu Ayurvedic Cough Syrup, HE Magic Duo and Zandu Anand Balm in the domestic business. For the International markets, it launched new variants of Emami 7 Oils in Oneand a Perfect Derma Range under the BoroPlus brand.In 2020-21, Emami launched BoroPlus Organic Aloe Vera Gel, BoroPlus Hygiene range, EMASOL Home Hygiene range and various healthcare products under Zandu, which mitigates seasonal impact. It localised the supply chain in Bangladesh and contract manufacturing in Germany, Sri Lanka and Dubai, launched the entire range of oils in Bangladesh including Navratna Oil, 7 Oils in One and Kesh King, introduced Creme 21 in Bangladesh, launched health, hygiene and immunity boosting products, introduced localised herbal products while enhancing ayurveda globalisation, in regions like MENA, Bangladesh, Russia, Nepal. The Company introduced more than 50 new products and variants, majorly in the health and hygiene categories during the year. BoroPlus, with its nation-wide strong brand equity for its antiseptic and germ protection properties introduced a personal hygiene range consisting of Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Soap, Antiseptic Handwash, Hygiene Liquid and Body wash which received a very encouraging market response. Under the Zandu Healthcare range, the Company introduced Zandu Ayurvedic Sanitizer, Zandu Ortho Vedic Pain relief oil, ZanduAyush Kwath Powder, Zandu Single herbs range, Zandu Immu Soft Chews, Zandu Health Juices, Zandu Tulsi and Haldi Drops, among others. It launched a new brand EMASOL which offers a complete range of home hygiene products, with the unique proposition of 24 hr protection. It launched Immune India offer to make Zandu Immunity boosters affordable for Indians and help them boost their immunity. The Company had 8 subsidiaries as of 31 March, 2021.In March 2022, the Company acquired Dermicool, one of the leading brands in Prickly Heat and Cool Talc Segment from Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. costing Rs 432 crore. It acquired a 20.65% equity stake in Tru Native F&B Pvt. Ltd., that markets nutrition products. It increased stake in the associate Company, Helios Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd from 33.09% to 49.53%.In year 2021-22, Brillare Science Private Limited became a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 1st October, 2021.During 2022-23, Helios Lifestyle Private Limited became a subsidiary of Emami Limited w.e.f 1st July, 2022. Emami International Personal Care Trading LLCUAE, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated on January 28, 2022 was made the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Emami international FZE w.e.f. February 15, 2022.