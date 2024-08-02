AGM 27/08/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report 2023-24 of the Company along with Notice of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 11:30 A. M., (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) This is to inform you that the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 11: 30 A. M., (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, find enclosed the Chairmans speech along with presentation displayed at the 41st AGM held on 27th August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Emami Limited held on 27th August, 2024, through Video Conferencing & Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) We are enclosing copy of the minutes of the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024, through VC/ OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024)