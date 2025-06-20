iifl-logo
Nifty Midsmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100

Nifty MDSquality SHARE PRICE

49,808.65

(635.5)negative-bottom arrow(1.29%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

49,162.65

Prev. Close

49,173.15

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

49,035.05

Select price range

49,878.05

Performance

One Week (%)

-0.45

One Month (%)

2.36

One Year (%)

-3.21

YTD (%)

14.45

Nifty MDSquality LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

13,614

13,724

13,500

74,560

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

688.25

691.65

666.55

42,22,770

Eicher Motors Ltd

5,525

5,542

5,495

7,76,879

Hindalco Industries Ltd

649.15

654.5

638.6

71,66,880

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

765.65

768

742.05

43,37,475

Trent Ltd

5,897.5

6,030

5,720

1,04,24,185

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,184.4

3,203

3,090.3

83,15,834

Vedanta Ltd

447.1

449.5

437.7

1,14,93,281

Siemens Ltd

3,214.2

3,297.4

3,195.1

10,00,560

Shriram Finance Ltd

666.35

670.9

650.5

74,41,267

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,557.5

1,565

1,538

21,49,247

Bharat Electronics Ltd

408.25

410

397.75

12,25,52,435

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

2,169.8

2,176

2,131.3

33,72,636

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

150.2

151.2

146.27

1,92,77,139

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

3,167.2

3,195

3,150.6

3,07,885

Bajaj Finance Ltd

905

907.5

886

1,43,20,241

JSW Steel Ltd

1,005.55

1,024

993.6

96,97,195

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,964.7

1,969.9

1,931.6

1,64,50,204

ICICI Bank Ltd

1,427.1

1,433.3

1,410.2

1,24,08,178

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,812.1

2,833.7

2,756.1

10,07,979

United Spirits Ltd

1,458.9

1,467.5

1,448.8

16,52,262

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

4,973.1

4,983

4,853

19,02,384

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,936.7

1,949

1,874

1,62,28,526

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,696.1

1,708.5

1,669.2

34,25,550

Info Edge (India) Ltd

1,505.1

1,511.4

1,469.3

23,92,646

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

899.05

903.8

884.8

16,41,610

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,592

6,602.5

6,455.5

5,60,932

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,986.2

1,998.9

1,965

19,31,248

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

5,390

5,408

5,241.5

12,18,340

Eternal Ltd

253.33

254.15

249.01

5,02,01,710

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

