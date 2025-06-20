iifl-logo
Nifty100 Enhanced ESG

Nifty100 EnhnESG SHARE PRICE

4,942.2

(-936.71)negative-bottom arrow(-15.93%)

20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

4,884.9

Prev. Close

5,878.91

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

1.15

PE

23.15

PB

23.15

4,882.25

Select price range

4,948.1

Performance

One Week (%)

0.74

One Month (%)

1.75

One Year (%)

5.66

YTD (%)

8.75

Nifty100 EnhnESG LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Grasim Industries Ltd

2,712.6

2,732.9

2,683

12,32,377

ABB India Ltd

5,968.5

5,991

5,853.5

2,41,725

Trent Ltd

5,897.5

6,030

5,720

1,04,24,185

Reliance Industries Ltd

1,466.2

1,471

1,428.1

2,90,10,635

Tata Power Company Ltd

390.1

392.5

381.6

1,53,18,217

Shriram Finance Ltd

666.35

670.9

650.5

74,41,267

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

250.45

252.2

246.85

73,64,337

Adani Enterprises Ltd

2,448.4

2,461.3

2,415

30,02,549

Bank of Baroda

234.15

236.95

231.3

81,78,646

Canara Bank

107.22

108.19

104.85

2,33,10,134

Union Bank of India

143.48

145.3

139.55

1,40,71,542

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

251.89

253.25

249.35

1,59,07,673

Punjab National Bank

103.04

104.15

100.52

2,75,93,358

TVS Motor Company Ltd

2,812.1

2,833.7

2,756.1

10,07,979

NTPC Ltd

335.2

336

329.7

1,65,92,862

Coal India Ltd

389.05

391.8

384.15

65,31,957

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

409.05

415

397.35

4,07,86,410

NHPC Ltd

82.31

82.75

80.75

1,97,26,257

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

134.2

136.1

132.3

1,92,20,459

Adani Power Ltd

530.25

545.55

527.1

95,47,699

REC Ltd

394.45

400.85

389.25

2,21,19,958

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

899.05

903.8

884.8

16,41,610

Jio Financial Services Ltd

294.25

295

283

2,10,62,467

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

957.1

960.35

944

7,08,234

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd

1,349.3

1,356.7

1,334.6

45,41,583

Varun Beverages Ltd

459.6

462

447.65

2,25,83,949

JSW Energy Ltd

499.3

502.2

480.05

57,85,366

Macrotech Developers Ltd

1,483.2

1,497

1,428

33,87,202

Top NEWS

Indian indices may have a quite opening on June 20, 2025

On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.

20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 20th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.

20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.

19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM

