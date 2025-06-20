₹4,942.2
(-936.71)(-15.93%)
20 Jun , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹4,884.9
Prev. Close
₹5,878.91
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
1.15
PE
23.15
PB
23.15
₹4,882.25
₹4,948.1
Performance
One Week (%)
0.74
One Month (%)
1.75
One Year (%)
5.66
YTD (%)
8.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,712.6
2,732.9
2,683
12,32,377
ABB India Ltd
5,968.5
5,991
5,853.5
2,41,725
Trent Ltd
5,897.5
6,030
5,720
1,04,24,185
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,466.2
1,471
1,428.1
2,90,10,635
Tata Power Company Ltd
390.1
392.5
381.6
1,53,18,217
Shriram Finance Ltd
666.35
670.9
650.5
74,41,267
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
250.45
252.2
246.85
73,64,337
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,448.4
2,461.3
2,415
30,02,549
Bank of Baroda
234.15
236.95
231.3
81,78,646
Canara Bank
107.22
108.19
104.85
2,33,10,134
Union Bank of India
143.48
145.3
139.55
1,40,71,542
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
251.89
253.25
249.35
1,59,07,673
Punjab National Bank
103.04
104.15
100.52
2,75,93,358
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,812.1
2,833.7
2,756.1
10,07,979
NTPC Ltd
335.2
336
329.7
1,65,92,862
Coal India Ltd
389.05
391.8
384.15
65,31,957
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
409.05
415
397.35
4,07,86,410
NHPC Ltd
82.31
82.75
80.75
1,97,26,257
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
134.2
136.1
132.3
1,92,20,459
Adani Power Ltd
530.25
545.55
527.1
95,47,699
REC Ltd
394.45
400.85
389.25
2,21,19,958
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
899.05
903.8
884.8
16,41,610
Jio Financial Services Ltd
294.25
295
283
2,10,62,467
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
957.1
960.35
944
7,08,234
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,349.3
1,356.7
1,334.6
45,41,583
Varun Beverages Ltd
459.6
462
447.65
2,25,83,949
JSW Energy Ltd
499.3
502.2
480.05
57,85,366
Macrotech Developers Ltd
1,483.2
1,497
1,428
33,87,202
Invest wise with Expert advice
On June 19, the market continued its choppy movement.
20 Jun 2025|08:59 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: United Spirits, Biocon, NATCO Pharma, etc.
20 Jun 2025|06:07 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Jio Financial Service, Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, etc.
19 Jun 2025|06:28 AM
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.