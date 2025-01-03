₹57,817
(145.65)(0.25%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹57,903.05
Prev. Close
₹57,671.35
Market Cap.
₹24,42,493.38
Div Yield
1.79
PE
47.08
PB
47.08
₹57,410.05
₹57,923.5
Performance
One Week (%)
2.51
One Month (%)
-0.42
One Year (%)
0.8
YTD (%)
7.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14,684
14,735.85
14,560.1
3,851
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
941.9
926
18,31,767
Radico Khaitan Ltd
2,590.55
2,637
2,579
2,16,863
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
521.75
531.7
520.05
2,71,069
Dabur India Ltd
524.9
529
514.05
38,13,848
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
Marico Ltd
660.95
663.65
647.65
17,51,987
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,116.65
1,122
1,090.35
58,33,297
United Breweries Ltd
2,128.1
2,147.55
2,116.8
1,49,472
Varun Beverages Ltd
652.2
654
640.8
36,14,949
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.