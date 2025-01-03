iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty FMCG

Nifty FMCG SHARE PRICE

57,817

(145.65)negative-bottom arrow(0.25%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

57,903.05

Prev. Close

57,671.35

Market Cap.

24,42,493.38

Div Yield

1.79

PE

47.08

PB

47.08

57,410.05

57,923.5

Performance

One Week (%)

2.51

One Month (%)

-0.42

One Year (%)

0.8

YTD (%)

7.01

Nifty FMCG LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

4,859.45

4,785.75

3,41,769

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

Nestle India Ltd

2,232.7

2,237.95

2,198.05

10,11,390

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

2,406.25

2,414.6

2,364.8

12,74,065

ITC Ltd

481.6

491

479.85

3,70,71,367

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd

14,684

14,735.85

14,560.1

3,851

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

939.45

941.9

926

18,31,767

Radico Khaitan Ltd

2,590.55

2,637

2,579

2,16,863

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

521.75

531.7

520.05

2,71,069

Dabur India Ltd

524.9

529

514.05

38,13,848

United Spirits Ltd

1,682.45

1,700

1,666.45

6,47,115

Marico Ltd

660.95

663.65

647.65

17,51,987

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,116.65

1,122

1,090.35

58,33,297

United Breweries Ltd

2,128.1

2,147.55

2,116.8

1,49,472

Varun Beverages Ltd

652.2

654

640.8

36,14,949

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

View More

Trading Account

View More
