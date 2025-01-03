₹14,636.45
(-124.24)(-0.84%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹14,762.75
Prev. Close
₹14,760.7
Market Cap.
₹12,66,391.36
Div Yield
0.68
PE
38.04
PB
38.04
₹14,586.45
₹14,794.65
Performance
One Week (%)
2.74
One Month (%)
3.49
One Year (%)
35.29
YTD (%)
34.2
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
UPL Ltd
529.55
533.25
508.5
28,87,878
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Federal Bank Ltd
205.25
207.23
204.69
54,82,505
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,734.1
2,830.6
2,724
5,29,284
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.08
65.84
64.2
2,07,99,194
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
