iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nifty Midcap Liquid 15

Nifty Mid Liq 15 SHARE PRICE

14,636.45

(-124.24)negative-bottom arrow(-0.84%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

14,762.75

Prev. Close

14,760.7

Market Cap.

12,66,391.36

Div Yield

0.68

PE

38.04

PB

38.04

14,586.45

14,794.65

Performance

One Week (%)

2.74

One Month (%)

3.49

One Year (%)

35.29

YTD (%)

34.2

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nifty Mid Liq 15 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.15

1,322

1,291

18,16,366

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

UPL Ltd

529.55

533.25

508.5

28,87,878

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Federal Bank Ltd

205.25

207.23

204.69

54,82,505

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,734.1

2,830.6

2,724

5,29,284

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Indus Towers Ltd

344

352.5

342.55

41,28,049

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.08

65.84

64.2

2,07,99,194

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Share Price

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More
Share Price

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.