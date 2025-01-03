₹27,513.4
(-247.89)(-0.89%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹27,818.65
Prev. Close
₹27,761.3
Market Cap.
₹95,31,168.5
Div Yield
0.99
PE
38.32
PB
38.32
₹27,486.94
₹27,824.5
Performance
One Week (%)
1.28
One Month (%)
-0.75
One Year (%)
18.65
YTD (%)
5.37
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
Havells India Ltd
1,700
1,721.2
1,690.3
4,82,126
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
TVS Motor Company Ltd
2,482.95
2,514
2,467.5
7,66,521
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,048.3
6,248.9
6,030.15
4,27,221
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838.2
1,843.9
1,803.75
9,00,914
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
