Nifty Midcap 100

Nifty Midcap 100 SHARE PRICE

57,931.05

(-177.14)negative-bottom arrow(-0.3%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

58,211.35

Prev. Close

58,108.2

Market Cap.

64,01,385.9

Div Yield

0.77

PE

43.58

PB

43.58

57,858.25

58,393.8

Performance

One Week (%)

1.71

One Month (%)

1.94

One Year (%)

25.26

YTD (%)

18.8

Nifty Midcap 100 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

ACC Ltd

2,054.95

2,078

2,050.45

1,12,894

Apollo Tyres Ltd

511.95

529.2

510.55

15,29,806

Ashok Leyland Ltd

234.13

236.5

232.35

58,11,886

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

2,818.7

2,915.85

2,800

1,82,645

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,296.15

1,322

1,291

18,16,366

Exide Industries Ltd

424.75

431.6

423.5

17,85,844

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

2,821.25

2,833.5

2,781.15

6,69,796

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

736.75

753.7

732.55

11,12,144

Escorts Kubota Ltd

3,371.9

3,409

3,339

4,29,505

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

879.8

868.15

27,31,538

Cummins India Ltd

3,216.9

3,299

3,200

7,20,211

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,109.8

1,130.35

1,105.15

2,86,374

MRF Ltd

1,26,362.5

1,29,800

1,25,125.8

8,710

SRF Ltd

2,284.9

2,290

2,216.05

5,04,485

Sundaram Finance Ltd

4,687.2

4,877.2

4,600

11,16,139

Supreme Industries Ltd

4,615.15

4,817.95

4,576.5

3,40,151

Tata Chemicals Ltd

1,027.9

1,041.6

1,023.3

5,33,856

Voltas Ltd

1,824.7

1,859.4

1,813.05

10,36,388

Patanjali Foods Ltd

1,864.85

1,875

1,825.7

8,36,900

Tata Communications Ltd

1,736.55

1,759.65

1,731

1,32,643

Steel Authority of India Ltd

114.17

115.9

113.5

94,53,150

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

973.35

1,008.2

970.05

4,38,224

NLC India Ltd

243.05

246.17

241.07

9,74,730

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

413.05

417.1

407.7

40,37,155

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469.15

472.5

450.85

23,11,709

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,647.55

6,759.8

6,607

2,27,201

UPL Ltd

529.55

533.25

508.5

28,87,878

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

149.53

152.74

148.69

14,42,725

P I Industries Ltd

3,668.4

3,734.05

3,626.05

4,51,527

Lupin Ltd

2,368.85

2,394.75

2,347.35

10,33,952

Mphasis Ltd

2,869.25

2,909

2,832

5,17,773

Federal Bank Ltd

205.25

207.23

204.69

54,82,505

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

609.45

617.5

607

8,83,002

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

1,319.45

1,350

1,313.65

9,31,788

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

319.6

326.25

318.05

14,76,619

IDBI Bank Ltd

77.52

78.58

76.75

54,95,857

Oil India Ltd

481.1

491.25

466

1,20,66,986

Bank of Maharashtra

55.13

56.3

54.51

6,31,30,861

Bank of India

104.72

107.15

104.05

1,28,49,494

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,598.25

1,619.8

1,580

4,10,133

Indian Overseas Bank

53.1

54.4

52.35

1,07,82,942

Indian Bank

524.35

532.5

523.35

8,27,666

Phoenix Mills Ltd

1,574.4

1,622

1,566.5

2,71,530

NMDC Ltd

67.66

68.59

67.45

1,99,58,548

SJVN Ltd

109.09

111.79

108.9

73,65,168

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd

245.91

254.29

242.25

1,15,83,547

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

1,616.75

1,624.95

1,590

5,67,480

Page Industries Ltd

47,941.2

48,594.95

47,766

18,525

Marico Ltd

660.95

663.65

647.65

17,51,987

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

785.8

795.4

783

7,19,778

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

2,236.9

2,297.85

2,231.15

15,90,519

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

1,656.25

1,682

1,646.7

3,20,450

Suzlon Energy Ltd

61.95

63.25

61.8

4,26,11,404

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

759.1

774.8

752.6

30,52,195

Biocon Ltd

369.25

377

368

21,42,380

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,494.7

1,513.8

1,470

2,35,112

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

230.55

234.29

220.61

3,57,28,341

Godrej Properties Ltd

2,734.1

2,830.6

2,724

5,29,284

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

276.45

281.15

275.45

32,93,798

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,143.65

1,170.5

1,128.7

4,06,827

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Tata Technologies Ltd

896.6

912.5

895

6,25,188

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

591.1

607.3

587.55

15,20,698

Torrent Power Ltd

1,513.45

1,540.25

1,508

2,99,736

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

5,502.65

5,610

5,486.05

63,705

Petronet LNG Ltd

329.45

334.25

329

61,57,029

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

723.55

728.7

698.05

15,02,025

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

441.35

453.4

423.4

99,60,678

BSE Ltd

5,339.75

5,561.4

5,313.1

10,58,237

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

4,224.65

4,310

4,160.8

4,76,488

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

1,178.35

1,188.35

1,154.9

23,01,591

GMR Airports Ltd

78.68

79.92

78.26

62,18,397

Vodafone Idea Ltd

8.27

8.4

8.12

46,38,93,706

Muthoot Finance Ltd

2,237.25

2,275

2,228.15

16,61,048

Coforge Ltd

9,669.65

9,745

9,531.05

3,00,187

Yes Bank Ltd

19.96

20.19

19.6

9,95,24,039

Solar Industries India Ltd

9,744.2

9,847.75

9,680.2

45,425

Polycab India Ltd

7,208

7,438

7,169.7

2,09,814

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

432.1

439.5

430

25,36,413

Astral Ltd

1,621.6

1,654.95

1,616

5,79,966

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

60.31

60.95

59.37

2,73,47,628

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

573.55

585

568.3

24,03,117

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18,397.65

18,584.65

18,270

2,57,981

Oberoi Realty Ltd

2,255.2

2,293.6

2,245

3,13,241

Mankind Pharma Ltd

2,937.55

2,962.7

2,855.15

4,68,247

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.8

1,007.55

977

52,14,010

Indus Towers Ltd

344

352.5

342.55

41,28,049

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

184.45

186.39

183.61

24,54,393

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

280.75

286.5

277.7

25,27,204

Tube Investments of India Ltd

3,609.65

3,693.6

3,595

1,25,026

L&T Finance Ltd

143.44

144.22

141.65

48,66,672

PB Fintech Ltd

2,215.85

2,246.9

2,175

7,30,233

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

777.8

792.9

757.4

69,52,814

JSW Infrastructure Ltd

330.55

334.45

325.7

18,67,767

IDFC First Bank Ltd

65.08

65.84

64.2

2,07,99,194

Bandhan Bank Ltd

157.68

161.4

157.32

1,21,17,550

Delhivery Ltd

341.8

352.15

341.05

11,81,173

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.95

1,493.95

1,444

8,54,926

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

167.84

169.79

165.32

70,31,554

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

