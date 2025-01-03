₹57,931.05
(-177.14)(-0.3%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹58,211.35
Prev. Close
₹58,108.2
Market Cap.
₹64,01,385.9
Div Yield
0.77
PE
43.58
PB
43.58
₹57,858.25
₹58,393.8
Performance
One Week (%)
1.71
One Month (%)
1.94
One Year (%)
25.26
YTD (%)
18.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
2,054.95
2,078
2,050.45
1,12,894
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.95
529.2
510.55
15,29,806
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
431.6
423.5
17,85,844
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
736.75
753.7
732.55
11,12,144
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,371.9
3,409
3,339
4,29,505
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,109.8
1,130.35
1,105.15
2,86,374
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
SRF Ltd
2,284.9
2,290
2,216.05
5,04,485
Sundaram Finance Ltd
4,687.2
4,877.2
4,600
11,16,139
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,615.15
4,817.95
4,576.5
3,40,151
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041.6
1,023.3
5,33,856
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Patanjali Foods Ltd
1,864.85
1,875
1,825.7
8,36,900
Tata Communications Ltd
1,736.55
1,759.65
1,731
1,32,643
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
973.35
1,008.2
970.05
4,38,224
NLC India Ltd
243.05
246.17
241.07
9,74,730
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
472.5
450.85
23,11,709
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,647.55
6,759.8
6,607
2,27,201
UPL Ltd
529.55
533.25
508.5
28,87,878
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
149.53
152.74
148.69
14,42,725
P I Industries Ltd
3,668.4
3,734.05
3,626.05
4,51,527
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
Federal Bank Ltd
205.25
207.23
204.69
54,82,505
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.45
617.5
607
8,83,002
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
319.6
326.25
318.05
14,76,619
IDBI Bank Ltd
77.52
78.58
76.75
54,95,857
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Bank of Maharashtra
55.13
56.3
54.51
6,31,30,861
Bank of India
104.72
107.15
104.05
1,28,49,494
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.25
1,619.8
1,580
4,10,133
Indian Overseas Bank
53.1
54.4
52.35
1,07,82,942
Indian Bank
524.35
532.5
523.35
8,27,666
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,574.4
1,622
1,566.5
2,71,530
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
SJVN Ltd
109.09
111.79
108.9
73,65,168
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.91
254.29
242.25
1,15,83,547
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,616.75
1,624.95
1,590
5,67,480
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
Marico Ltd
660.95
663.65
647.65
17,51,987
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
785.8
795.4
783
7,19,778
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.9
2,297.85
2,231.15
15,90,519
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,656.25
1,682
1,646.7
3,20,450
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
63.25
61.8
4,26,11,404
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
759.1
774.8
752.6
30,52,195
Biocon Ltd
369.25
377
368
21,42,380
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,494.7
1,513.8
1,470
2,35,112
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.55
234.29
220.61
3,57,28,341
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,734.1
2,830.6
2,724
5,29,284
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
276.45
281.15
275.45
32,93,798
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.65
1,170.5
1,128.7
4,06,827
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Tata Technologies Ltd
896.6
912.5
895
6,25,188
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591.1
607.3
587.55
15,20,698
Torrent Power Ltd
1,513.45
1,540.25
1,508
2,99,736
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,502.65
5,610
5,486.05
63,705
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.55
728.7
698.05
15,02,025
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
GMR Airports Ltd
78.68
79.92
78.26
62,18,397
Vodafone Idea Ltd
8.27
8.4
8.12
46,38,93,706
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,237.25
2,275
2,228.15
16,61,048
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.19
19.6
9,95,24,039
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,744.2
9,847.75
9,680.2
45,425
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
432.1
439.5
430
25,36,413
Astral Ltd
1,621.6
1,654.95
1,616
5,79,966
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
60.31
60.95
59.37
2,73,47,628
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
573.55
585
568.3
24,03,117
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,255.2
2,293.6
2,245
3,13,241
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,937.55
2,962.7
2,855.15
4,68,247
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.8
1,007.55
977
52,14,010
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
184.45
186.39
183.61
24,54,393
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
280.75
286.5
277.7
25,27,204
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,609.65
3,693.6
3,595
1,25,026
L&T Finance Ltd
143.44
144.22
141.65
48,66,672
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
792.9
757.4
69,52,814
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
330.55
334.45
325.7
18,67,767
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.08
65.84
64.2
2,07,99,194
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.68
161.4
157.32
1,21,17,550
Delhivery Ltd
341.8
352.15
341.05
11,81,173
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.95
1,493.95
1,444
8,54,926
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.84
169.79
165.32
70,31,554
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.