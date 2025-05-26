iifl-logo
Nifty India Defence

Nifty India Defe SHARE PRICE

8,554.25

(99.29)negative-bottom arrow(1.17%)

26 May , 2025 | 04:14 PM

Open

8,483.4

Prev. Close

8,454.95

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

8,449.5

8,594

Performance

One Week (%)

1.75

One Month (%)

23.6

One Year (%)

32.98

YTD (%)

33.44

Nifty India Defe LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

6,989.5

7,015

6,767

9,990

BEML Ltd

4,279.7

4,380

3,697.4

84,89,083

Bharat Electronics Ltd

384.55

385.8

378.5

2,67,22,908

Astra Microwave Products Ltd

1,065.75

1,100

1,061

4,94,511

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

1,884.6

1,924.9

1,874.5

26,23,641

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

5,003.2

5,034.1

4,950

15,93,646

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

3,550.2

3,609.7

3,508

42,06,178

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

2,727.3

2,787.3

2,703

29,63,815

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

400.1

405

392

7,39,802

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

1,909.4

1,923.4

1,878

22,81,347

Zen Technologies Ltd

1,877.8

1,920.8

1,874.2

3,25,549

Solar Industries India Ltd

15,885

16,050

15,361

3,80,347

Cyient DLM Ltd

471.95

481.5

470.2

2,27,379

MTAR Technologies Ltd

1,618.4

1,688.9

1,611

2,59,416

Data Patterns (India) Ltd

2,824.8

2,910

2,717.8

23,90,879

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

1,624.4

1,652.5

1,611

7,88,192

DCX Systems Ltd

330.4

334.6

325.55

6,17,411

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

1,069.75

1,079

1,032.8

1,39,436

Top NEWS

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 26, 2025

The two stocks that have touched their 52-week highs are ICICI bank and HDFC Life

26 May 2025|01:54 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 26th May 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland, NTPC, etc.

26 May 2025|06:34 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on May 23, 2025

Bharat Elec, HDFC Life hit 52-week high in Nifty.

23 May 2025|02:17 PM

