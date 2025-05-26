₹8,554.25
(99.29)(1.17%)
26 May , 2025 | 04:14 PM
Open
₹8,483.4
Prev. Close
₹8,454.95
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹8,449.5
₹8,594
Performance
One Week (%)
1.75
One Month (%)
23.6
One Year (%)
32.98
YTD (%)
33.44
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
6,989.5
7,015
6,767
9,990
BEML Ltd
4,279.7
4,380
3,697.4
84,89,083
Bharat Electronics Ltd
384.55
385.8
378.5
2,67,22,908
Astra Microwave Products Ltd
1,065.75
1,100
1,061
4,94,511
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,884.6
1,924.9
1,874.5
26,23,641
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
5,003.2
5,034.1
4,950
15,93,646
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
3,550.2
3,609.7
3,508
42,06,178
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
2,727.3
2,787.3
2,703
29,63,815
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
400.1
405
392
7,39,802
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,909.4
1,923.4
1,878
22,81,347
Zen Technologies Ltd
1,877.8
1,920.8
1,874.2
3,25,549
Solar Industries India Ltd
15,885
16,050
15,361
3,80,347
Cyient DLM Ltd
471.95
481.5
470.2
2,27,379
MTAR Technologies Ltd
1,618.4
1,688.9
1,611
2,59,416
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
2,824.8
2,910
2,717.8
23,90,879
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
1,624.4
1,652.5
1,611
7,88,192
DCX Systems Ltd
330.4
334.6
325.55
6,17,411
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd
1,069.75
1,079
1,032.8
1,39,436
