SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹2,520
Prev. Close₹2,485.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹801.95
Day's High₹2,521
Day's Low₹2,436.1
52 Week's High₹3,655
52 Week's Low₹1,751
Book Value₹247.8
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,638.53
P/E75.12
EPS33.07
Divi. Yield0.26
For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.2
11.2
10.38
1.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,313.01
1,155.88
564.13
206.23
Net Worth
1,324.21
1,167.08
574.51
207.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
223.95
156.09
131.06
49.47
yoy growth (%)
43.46
19.1
164.9
17.39
Raw materials
-70.4
-56.08
-48.94
-12.89
As % of sales
31.43
35.93
37.34
26.05
Employee costs
-48.42
-42.27
-37.64
-22.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
74.53
28.42
10.35
1.28
Depreciation
-5.55
-5.47
-5.85
-3.02
Tax paid
-18.96
-7.38
-2.65
-0.39
Working capital
55.77
4.44
42.52
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.46
19.1
164.9
17.39
Op profit growth
113.15
68.92
182.26
31.74
EBIT growth
113.14
97.63
237.89
4.81
Net profit growth
164.02
173.27
978.56
-10.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Mathew Cyriac
Independent Director
Sastry Venkata Rama Vadlamani
Independent Director
S Ramakrishnan
Independent Director
Prasad R Menon
Chairman & Managing Director
Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan
Whole-time Director
Rekha Murthy Rangarajan
Whole-time Director
Vijay Ananth K
Independent Director
Anuradha Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mr. Prakash R
Reports by Data Patterns (India) Ltd
Summary
Data Patterns (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Indus Teqsite Private Limited on 11 November 1998 at Bangalore. Subsequent to merger with the Erstwhile Subsidiary, name of the Company was changed to Data Patterns (India) Private Limited on 04 August 2021. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 12 August, 2021 and consequently, its name was changed to Data Patterns (India) Limited on 13 September, 2021. The Company is among the few vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. It is one of the fastest growing companies in the Defence and Aerospace Electronics sector in India. The Company is a manufacturer of electronic boards and systems. The Companys offerings cater to the entire spectrum of defence and aerospace platforms - space, air, land and sea.The company have design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processors, power, radio frequencies (RF) and microwave, embedded software and firmware and mechanical engineering.The companys core competencies include electronic hardware design and development, software design and development, firmware design and development, mechanical design and development, product prototype design and development, functional testing and validation, environment testing and verification and engineering services.During the FY 2001, the Company has issued and al
The Data Patterns India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2436.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Data Patterns India Ltd is ₹13638.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Data Patterns India Ltd is 75.12 and 10.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Data Patterns India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Data Patterns India Ltd is ₹1751 and ₹3655 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Data Patterns India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.91%, 3 Years at 47.56%, 1 Year at 33.91%, 6 Month at -21.73%, 3 Month at 9.03% and 1 Month at -1.41%.
