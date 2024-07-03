iifl-logo-icon 1
Data Patterns (India) Ltd Share Price

2,436.15
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:59 AM

  • Open2,520
  • Day's High2,521
  • 52 Wk High3,655
  • Prev. Close2,485.25
  • Day's Low2,436.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,751
  • Turnover (lac)801.95
  • P/E75.12
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value247.8
  • EPS33.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,638.53
  • Div. Yield0.26
No Records Found

Data Patterns (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

2,520

Prev. Close

2,485.25

Turnover(Lac.)

801.95

Day's High

2,521

Day's Low

2,436.1

52 Week's High

3,655

52 Week's Low

1,751

Book Value

247.8

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,638.53

P/E

75.12

EPS

33.07

Divi. Yield

0.26

Data Patterns (India) Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.5

Data Patterns (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

Data Patterns Maintains Profit Margins Despite Revenue Decline in Q2

12 Nov 2024|10:07 AM

For the first half of FY2024-25, the company's PAT increased to ₹63.07 crore, compared to ₹59.62 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

View More

Data Patterns (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.40%

Non-Promoter- 23.10%

Institutions: 23.10%

Non-Institutions: 34.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Data Patterns (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.2

11.2

10.38

1.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,313.01

1,155.88

564.13

206.23

Net Worth

1,324.21

1,167.08

574.51

207.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

223.95

156.09

131.06

49.47

yoy growth (%)

43.46

19.1

164.9

17.39

Raw materials

-70.4

-56.08

-48.94

-12.89

As % of sales

31.43

35.93

37.34

26.05

Employee costs

-48.42

-42.27

-37.64

-22.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

74.53

28.42

10.35

1.28

Depreciation

-5.55

-5.47

-5.85

-3.02

Tax paid

-18.96

-7.38

-2.65

-0.39

Working capital

55.77

4.44

42.52

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.46

19.1

164.9

17.39

Op profit growth

113.15

68.92

182.26

31.74

EBIT growth

113.14

97.63

237.89

4.81

Net profit growth

164.02

173.27

978.56

-10.4

No Record Found

Data Patterns (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Data Patterns (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Mathew Cyriac

Independent Director

Sastry Venkata Rama Vadlamani

Independent Director

S Ramakrishnan

Independent Director

Prasad R Menon

Chairman & Managing Director

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan

Whole-time Director

Rekha Murthy Rangarajan

Whole-time Director

Vijay Ananth K

Independent Director

Anuradha Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mr. Prakash R

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Data Patterns (India) Ltd

Summary

Summary

Data Patterns (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Indus Teqsite Private Limited on 11 November 1998 at Bangalore. Subsequent to merger with the Erstwhile Subsidiary, name of the Company was changed to Data Patterns (India) Private Limited on 04 August 2021. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 12 August, 2021 and consequently, its name was changed to Data Patterns (India) Limited on 13 September, 2021. The Company is among the few vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. It is one of the fastest growing companies in the Defence and Aerospace Electronics sector in India. The Company is a manufacturer of electronic boards and systems. The Companys offerings cater to the entire spectrum of defence and aerospace platforms - space, air, land and sea.The company have design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processors, power, radio frequencies (RF) and microwave, embedded software and firmware and mechanical engineering.The companys core competencies include electronic hardware design and development, software design and development, firmware design and development, mechanical design and development, product prototype design and development, functional testing and validation, environment testing and verification and engineering services.During the FY 2001, the Company has issued and al
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Data Patterns India Ltd share price today?

The Data Patterns India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2436.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Data Patterns India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Data Patterns India Ltd is ₹13638.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Data Patterns India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Data Patterns India Ltd is 75.12 and 10.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Data Patterns India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Data Patterns India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Data Patterns India Ltd is ₹1751 and ₹3655 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Data Patterns India Ltd?

Data Patterns India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.91%, 3 Years at 47.56%, 1 Year at 33.91%, 6 Month at -21.73%, 3 Month at 9.03% and 1 Month at -1.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Data Patterns India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Data Patterns India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.41 %
Institutions - 23.11 %
Public - 34.48 %

