Summary

Data Patterns (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Indus Teqsite Private Limited on 11 November 1998 at Bangalore. Subsequent to merger with the Erstwhile Subsidiary, name of the Company was changed to Data Patterns (India) Private Limited on 04 August 2021. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on 12 August, 2021 and consequently, its name was changed to Data Patterns (India) Limited on 13 September, 2021. The Company is among the few vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. It is one of the fastest growing companies in the Defence and Aerospace Electronics sector in India. The Company is a manufacturer of electronic boards and systems. The Companys offerings cater to the entire spectrum of defence and aerospace platforms - space, air, land and sea.The company have design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processors, power, radio frequencies (RF) and microwave, embedded software and firmware and mechanical engineering.The companys core competencies include electronic hardware design and development, software design and development, firmware design and development, mechanical design and development, product prototype design and development, functional testing and validation, environment testing and verification and engineering services.During the FY 2001, the Company has issued and al

Read More